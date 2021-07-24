Five Horror Movies to Stream Now

Abdelhamid Bouchnak’s first narrative feature film is a rarity: a horror film from the Arab world, in this case from Tunisia. For horror fans, that’s reason enough to release it. Plus, it’s also scary to get them all out.

The film begins as journalism students Yassmine (Yassmine Dimassi), Walid (Aziz Jebali) and Bilel (Bilel Slatnia), as part of a class assignment, interview Mongia (Hela Ayed), a woman who has been institutionalized. after being found close to death in the wild over 20 years ago. The students leave after Mongia tries to attack them, pointing to Yassmine.

Intrigued by Mongia’s story, they travel to the remote village where she was found. There, they meet Saber (Hedi Mejri), a man with a too big smile who invites them to spend the night with the goats, the silent women and the strange child with whom he lives. What happens next will not surprise horror fans. (It turns out that young people do not receive telephone signals in the Tunisian woods either.)

But “Dachra” remains a fascinating international horror story nonetheless, thanks to its special location, its languages ​​(Arabic and French) and a title map that says in North Africa, “Hundreds of children are victims of witchcraft “. There are also touches of comedy that turn out to have deadly consequences in the end.

Stream it on Netflix.