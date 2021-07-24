Five Horror Movies to Stream Now
Each month, we recommend five recent horror movies available to stream. Find more genre suggestions and other ways to navigate streaming services What to watch.
‘Son’
Stream it on Shudder.
“Son” begins with a one-scene doozy: Laura (Andi Matichak), a single mother, goes to see her sleeping 8-year-old son, David (Luke David Blumm). What she finds is a room full of strangers surrounding David in his bed. The door slams and Laura calls for help. She comes back and the strangers are gone. David is alive but limp and bloodthirsty. (Kudos to Blumm for a dynamo performance as a cuddly kid and a corpse crusher.)
Laura later reveals to Paul (Emile Hirsch), the investigator tasked with figuring out what happened, that the bizarre satanic sex cult she escaped was behind the home invasion. He believes her. But should we? As the questions accumulate, so do the doubts. Is Laura a victim or a threat?
All horror movies are about trauma, but I don’t think I’ve seen a horror movie that addresses trauma and its consequences – mental, sexual, spiritual – with as much finesse and sensitivity as writer and director Ivan. Kavanagh does this in his film. The twists are knocked out. But be warned (or encouraged): this one is not for the faint of heart.
‘Dachra’
Rent it on virtual cinemas.
Abdelhamid Bouchnak’s first narrative feature film is a rarity: a horror film from the Arab world, in this case from Tunisia. For horror fans, that’s reason enough to release it. Plus, it’s also scary to get them all out.
The film begins as journalism students Yassmine (Yassmine Dimassi), Walid (Aziz Jebali) and Bilel (Bilel Slatnia), as part of a class assignment, interview Mongia (Hela Ayed), a woman who has been institutionalized. after being found close to death in the wild over 20 years ago. The students leave after Mongia tries to attack them, pointing to Yassmine.
Intrigued by Mongia’s story, they travel to the remote village where she was found. There, they meet Saber (Hedi Mejri), a man with a too big smile who invites them to spend the night with the goats, the silent women and the strange child with whom he lives. What happens next will not surprise horror fans. (It turns out that young people do not receive telephone signals in the Tunisian woods either.)
But “Dachra” remains a fascinating international horror story nonetheless, thanks to its special location, its languages (Arabic and French) and a title map that says in North Africa, “Hundreds of children are victims of witchcraft “. There are also touches of comedy that turn out to have deadly consequences in the end.
“A classic horror story”
Stream it on Netflix.
I didn’t know anything about this Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli movie until I watched it, so I was disappointed that it started with a yawn from a summer, did that. A group of people travel in a motorhome in Calabria, southern Italy. Their vehicle crashes and they are stranded. There is only a strange star shaped house nearby and it feels like something is watching them.
From there, the movie samples horror genres like I sampled free kielbasa at Pick-n-Pay as a kid. From my notes: “torture porn, human sacrifice, found images, giallo, ‘Texas Chainsaw’, demonic summon, cabin in the woods, survival, rituals of the ‘Midsommar’ cult, mafia ???” A character knew it too. “There are severed heads and pictures of mad farmers,” he says. “We are isolated. Our cell phones do not work.
But then comes a major twist that borrows from another genre of horror, the revenge movie, and that’s when I realized the pastiche and stomach-turning violence made sense. . I don’t want to say more, other than that this meta-movie is a lot smarter and more spooky than its first hour suggests. Stick with it.
“Vicious pleasure”
Stream it on Shudder.
I don’t think I’ve ever laughed out loud at a horror comedy. But I did – at one point gagging a Dorito – watching Cody Calahan’s scrappy Canadian slasher on a smarty pants horror movie review who unwittingly gets drawn into the self-help group drama. for serial killers. Among the contestants are Bob (Ari Millen), a Patrick Bateman guy, and Carrie (Amber Goldfarb), a skillful murderer whose secret fuels the film’s bloody action.
Most of the credit for almost suffocating me goes to Evan Marsh, the goofy actor who plays Joel, the writer of a Fangoria-style horror magazine. Marsh exudes Jonathan Groff style, aw-shucks charm, and it’s natural with physical cornball gags and goofball delivery. It’s a beguiling combination reminiscent of what another Canadian comic, John Candy, might have faced an evil clown holding a syringe.
That’s good, as Marsh’s Turn thwarts the otherwise cartoonish performances that keep fleshing out the artful ’80s-inspired premise of this indie film.
“The empty man”
Stream it on HBO Max.
According to legend, here’s how to summon the Empty Man: go to a bridge after dark, and if you find a bottle, blow in it and think of him. He will eventually find you and catch you.
After a group of high school kids do just that, they unleash a force that terrorizes a former cop (James Badge Dale) and his neighbor (Marin Ireland), whose daughter afterwards goes missing, you guessed it, by summoning the ‘Empty man. A strange cult of the followers of Empty Man is stunned by what they hope will be the chaos to come.
Produced in 2017, David Prior’s “Empty Man” opened in empty theaters in October.
When it became available on demand in January, the big-budget film found fanatic fans – “The Cult Big Movie of 2020” shouted a title – but also bored skeptics.
Now that it’s streaming, the film, loosely based on the graphic novel of the same name, is worth a look even though it’s 137 minutes long. It will be a treat for fans who want to spend a night with a pot of popcorn watching an atmospheric horror movie that burns as slowly as a candle the size of a pot of popcorn. The terrifying story of the first 30 minutes is its own extra-spooky short.
