Five killed in West Bank shooting
JERUSALEM – Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in an armed confrontation in the occupied West Bank early Sunday, according to Israeli officials. He said gun battles took place during several raids intended to thwart a terrorist attack on Israeli civilians.
Two Israeli soldiers were also seriously injured in a shootout. The military said it was investigating whether they were injured by Israeli firing.
Hamas’ military wing, the Islamic group that dominates Gaza’s coast, claimed three of the dead as its members. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an extremist group backed by Iran, claimed a quarter to be “martyrs”.
The raids took place simultaneously in the Jenin area of the northern West Bank and in a central area between Jerusalem and Ramallah.
Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Amnon Scheffler said overnight raids at five locations were carried out by a secret army unit and special police counter-terrorism forces. He said the armed men killed and four others who were arrested were all part of a network that was planning terrorist attacks.
Colonel Scheffler did not elaborate on those plans, citing operational requirements and restrictions. Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, said on Sunday that the armed men were “about to carry out terrorist attacks in real time.”
“The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; He fought the enemy, and we fully support him,” Mr. Bennett said.
The office of President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited control over parts of the West Bank, condemned the “murder” and “territorial execution” of Palestinians by Israeli security forces. Mr Abbas, who is highly unpopular, has come under criticism from Hamas and other Palestinians for increasing engagement and security coordination with Israel’s new government.
Sunday’s events came four months after a fierce cross-border aerial battle between militant groups in Israel and Gaza, when Hamas, a major rival of the Palestinian Authority and arch enemy of Israel, presented itself as a defender of the Palestinians in Jerusalem. and West Bank.
The Israeli raids also come this month after the escape of six Palestinian prisoners, most of them related to Islamic Jihad, from a maximum security prison in northern Israel. The Palestinians had celebrated the escape and were dismayed when the last two fugitives were captured a week earlier in their hometown of Jenin.
The Hamas leadership in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday that “the blood of the martyrs will not go to waste.” Seeking to further destabilize the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank, it called on “the people of our Palestinian people in the Brave West Bank to step up resistance against the occupiers at all points of contact”.
Israel’s chief military spokesman, Brigadier. General Ran Kochav told public radio that Israel was preparing for possible rocket fire from a Hamas-run coastal enclave, due to the loss of Hamas and its desire to build links between the West Bank and Gaza.
The Israeli military said the raids took place in Jenin, Kufr Dan, Kabatia and Burkin in the northern West Bank, and in the village of Bidu, northwest of Jerusalem. Islamic Jihad claimed that Osama Yasser Soboh, who was killed in a shootout in Burkin, was one of its members. Two Israeli soldiers were injured there. Palestinian Authority officials have identified 16-year-old Yusuf Soboh as the second Palestinian killed in the fighting in Burkin.
All three, claimed by Hamas, were killed in what the military described as shelling with Special Police counter-terrorism forces in Bidu.
Iyad Abuhawila contributed reporting from Gaza.
