Five killed, three injured in violence in Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 11 (PTI) Five members of a family, including a woman, were killed and three others were injured in an altercation on a camp route in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening at the Gamkol temporary camp in Kohat district when the families of the two brothers had an argument over the route to the camp.

“A relative’s brother opened fire on another brother’s family, killing five and injuring three.”

He said the dead included two real brothers and their sons.

According to police, the victim’s family reportedly reconciled several times to settle the dispute between the two families, but no one was willing to drop their claim on the way.