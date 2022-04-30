Five Mets Pitchers Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Phillies – Gadget Clock





New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a quartet of relievers combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies, as the Amazins topped their division rivals 3-0 at Citi Field Friday night.

Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked three, throwing 88 pitches in his 23rd major league start.

Drew Smith struck out four and walked one in 1 1/3 innings. He was relieved by Joely Rodríguez, who went one inning. Seth Lugo got the last two outs in the eighth, and Edwin Diaz struck out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in order in the ninth to close the door and earn his fourth save of the year.

Mets pitchers combined to fan 13 and walk six. The five hurlers teamed up to throw a whopping 159 pitches.

It was the first no-hitter thrown in the majors this season.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made the most notable defensive plays. He had running catches to end the first and second innings and then slid to snare Jean Segura’s sinking liner to finish the third.

Megill was the fourth pitcher to be pulled after throwing at least five no-hit innings this year. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was taken out after seven perfect innings, San Diego’s Sean Manaea left after seven no-hit innings and Padres teammate Yu Darvish came out after six no-hit innings.

In addition, six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to carry a no-hitter into the 10th inning of a scoreless game against the Boston Red Sox last Saturday. The Red Sox broke up the no-hitter and scored twice in the top of the 10th but the Rays came back to win 3-2.

Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

This was the first no-hitter against the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.