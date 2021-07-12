Five Mistakes That Your Pf Money Will Stuck Epf Account

Do not make these 5 mistakes in the process of withdrawing PF money, otherwise your entire money may get stuck.

New Delhi. Employed should be careful during their PF Withdrawal, otherwise their entire money may get stuck. EPFO gives you the option of saving option with good interest. If you withdraw PF money, then you get clearance within 3 days of making your claim. The money is credited to the bank account within 5 days. But there are some situations in which all your money can get stuck.

read this also: What to do in case of fraud in bank account? how to get the money back

giving bank account information

If you have entered wrong bank related information then you will not get your PF money. All your money will be stuck. It is worth noting that the information you give in EPFO, your money comes in them. If your bank details are wrong then your claim may get rejected. Bank account maintained with EPAO should be correctly recorded. That account should be linked to UAN (Universal Account Number).

In case of non-completion of KYC

Your money may get stuck even if your KYC is not completed. If the KYC details are not complete and verified, then EPFO ​​can cancel your withdrawal claim. You can check whether the KYC is complete and verified or not by logging into your member e-seva account.

wrong date of birth

The application can be canceled even if the date of birth recorded in EPFO ​​​​and the date of birth recorded in the employee’s record is different. EPFO had issued a circular, in which the rules of correcting the date of birth recorded in the records of EPFO ​​and linking UAN with Aadhaar were relaxed. Now you can correct the date of birth up to three years.

Non-linking of UAN with Aadhaar

If your UAN is not linked with Aadhaar then your EPF withdrawal application will be cancelled. There are four ways to link Aadhaar with UAN or EPF account. You can link UAN with Aadhaar in any manner as per your convenience.

read this also: A share of Tata Group gave a return of 1159% in one year, the stock is still cheap

conditions must be met

If you are withdrawing due to any emergency requirements, then it is most important to fulfill three conditions. If the account holder fails to comply with these three conditions, then his application will be canceled. First- UAN must be active, second- account must be Aadhaar verified and linked to UAN, third- bank account with correct IFSC should be linked to UAN. Apart from this, the signature of the member must be clear and match with the record, otherwise the claim will be rejected.