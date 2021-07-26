Five Reasons to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Movie Shershaah | These 5 reasons why you should watch Sidharth-Kiara’s film ‘Shershaah’, you will get goosebumps

New Delhi: The trailer of Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra’s film ‘Shershaah’ has been released on the official YouTube channel of Amazon Prime on Sunday. Apart from Siddharth, Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri and Himanshu Ashok Malhotra in this film, being directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Popular artists like Ashok Malhotra will be seen together.

Based on real events, the film depicts the tale of valor and bravery of Captain Vikram Batra, which he showed during the Kargil war. The special thing is that the trailer of this film has been released on the occasion of Kargil Day. But what is that special thing because of which you should watch this film? Let’s know.

1. An Unheard Tale

The story of the film takes you to the Kargil War of 1999, where the soldiers of the country put their lives at risk to protect Mother India. This is a story that many youths and other people of the country should also know. The film tries to take you back to the time in which the immortal jawans of the country once lived.

2. The feat of Vikram Batra

At that time, it is very important for the people to know the feat displayed by Captain Vikram Batra on the battlefield. The film narrates the story of Captain Batra in which there is emotion and there is also action. If there is romance, there is also drama. This film is a tremendous combination of emotions in which the story of patriotism is finally narrated for which a soldier sacrifices everything.

3. The country is more than love

Kiara Advani plays Vikram Batra’s love interest in the film. The part which has the country on one side and the love of Vikram on the other side, is more beautiful than the beautiful looks in the trailer. This film can also be seen for Kiara’s beautiful performance.

4. Debut of Vishnu Vardhan

Direction Vishnu Vardhan has been the director of many superhit films of South and through this film he has made his debut in Hindi cinema. Vishnu is an amazing story teller and the same expectations are being kept from this film which he has fulfilled ‘Arinthum Ariyamalum’, ‘Pattiyal’, ‘Billa’, and ‘Arrambam’.

5. Tremendous War Movie

People like to watch war movies, but when that film is based on true events, it becomes even more special. A citizen who is safe in the country is not able to realize the conditions in which the soldiers of the country are living in times of war. Sidharth Malhotra has tried his best to make the emotions real with his amazing acting, which is also seen in the trailer.

