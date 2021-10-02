Five science-fiction movies to stream now

This South African foreign-capture film horror stage streaming on Shudder is a good sign that it’s not for the faint of heart. Just know that supernatural presence permeates Barry’s (Gary Green) body, creating what looks like every possible perforation, and some newly carved ones, too. And this is just the beginning.

Barry was not the healthiest vehicle through which to explore Earth: a heroin addict, this plucky outsider is not even relieved at home, where he constantly quarrels with his wife, Suze (Chanel de Jagger). . , in an ecstatic mix of English and Afrikaans. So maybe hosting a terrible tourist might not be the worst thing for him. The film basically consists of a series of encounters as the newly empowered Barry, bulging eyes suggest that there is less good than usual around town.

Ryan Kruger’s debut feature has a relentless gonzo vibe – prepare for drugs, sex and a rebellious fast-forward pregnancy – that falls somewhere between 1980s crime cinema and the outrageous world of South African musical duo Die Antwoord . It’s so determined to be cult, it screams to be seen on VHS.