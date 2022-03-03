Five spy agencies like mossad cia raw isi mss that surprise world with their works

World

23 hours ago
by admin
There are many such intelligence agencies in the world, which are considered very powerful. Some agency spies are spread all over the world, who are considered very capable and dangerous.

Almost all the countries of the world are conscious about their internal and external security. Countries facilitate these tasks through their intelligence agency. The spies of these agencies help their country by staying at different places. But today we are going to tell you about some such intelligence agency, which is considered to be the best in the world. At the same time, their spies are also considered very dangerous.

Mossad: It is the national intelligence agency of Israel and is considered the most dangerous agency in the world. It was established in the year 1949 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. The spies associated with Mossad are spread all over the world. Their main job is to stop terrorism, carry out covert operations and collect information through intelligence. The Directors of Mossad report directly to the Prime Minister of the country. It is believed that about 7,000 spies associated with Mossad are spread all over the world, who are known to take direct action on any wrongdoing.

CIA: The full name of America’s intelligence agency CIA is Central Intelligence Agency. It is considered to be the most capable intelligence agency not only in America but in the whole world. The agency, created in the year 1947, is headquartered in the Virginia area of ​​Washington. The main job of the CIA in America is to stop terrorism and cybercrime happening in the country. According to the reports, the CIA is called the most heavily budgeted agency. The CIA mainly works on the orders of the US President. Apart from this, agencies like FBI, NSA and DIA are also an important part of US intelligence.

Raw (R&W): The full name of India’s intelligence agency RAW is Research and Analysis Wing. This agency is counted among the capable, powerful and dangerous intelligence agencies of the world. RAW was established on 21st September 1968 and its headquarter is located in New Delhi. The main work of RAW is to obtain information by monitoring international activities, carry out covert operations and keep the country safe internally and externally. Apart from this, the Intelligence Bureau also works to secure the country. RAW directly reports to the Prime Minister of the country and has surprised the whole world with its works many times. Research and Analysis Wing ie RAW is an international level espionage organization.

MSS: MSS i.e. Ministry of State Security is the largest intelligence agency of China. MSS was created in the year 1983, headquartered in Beijing. This agency works to provide counter intelligence, foreign intelligence and political security. Earlier, CID worked in China, which was later merged with MSS. Apart from this, the Intelligence Bureau of Joint Staff also works as a military agency equivalent to MSS in China.

ISI: The full name of Pakistan’s main intelligence agency ISI is Inter Services Intelligence. ISI was established in 1948 and is headquartered in Abrapara, Islamabad. Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) is one of the dangerous agencies in the world. The Director General of ISI reports directly to both the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff. In addition, the ISI is mainly focused on providing intelligence to the Pakistani government. However, many times this intelligence agency has also been accused of promoting terrorism.

