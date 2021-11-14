Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact

The COP26 UN climate talks in Glasgow have ended and all 197 countries have agreed to the Glasgow Climate Agreement.

If the 2015 Paris Agreement provided the framework for countries to tackle climate change, the Glasgow summit six years later was the first major test for this important topic of global diplomacy.

What have we learned from the last signed Glasgow climate agreement with two weeks of leaders’ statements, massive protests over coal and unilateral agreements, funding for fossil fuels and halting deforestation? From phasing out dependence on coal to the loopholes in the carbon market, Here are some important things we need to know:

The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C was set in the Paris Climate Agreement. But at the pace at which emissions were increasing prior to COP26, global warming was expected to reach 2.7 °C. But it is projected to drop to 2.4 degrees Celsius this decade following COP26 announcements by some major countries, including new commitments to cut emissions.

Most countries have also announced long-term net zero emissions targets. One of the most important was India’s commitment to reach the goal of net zero emissions by 2070. Fast-growing Nigeria has also promised net zero emissions by 2060. Countries, which account for 90 percent of the world’s GDP, have now pledged to reach the goal of net zero emissions by the middle of this century.

2. The road to further reductions is open in the near future .

New climate plans are required under the Paris Agreement every five years, which is why the Glasgow meeting was important five years after Paris (with delays due to COVID-19).

3. Rich countries kept ignoring their responsibility. Developing countries have been demanding money for “damages and compensation”, such as cost overruns due to the effects of cyclones and sea level rise. Small island states and environmentally sensitive countries say that emissions from these major polluting countries have created such environmental conditions and hence the need for funding. Developed countries led by the US and the European Union have denied any liability for the loss and damage.

4. Flaws in carbon market regulations could undermine progress towards saving the environment. After lengthy debate on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, a consensus was finally reached on the market and non-market approach to carbon trading.

5. Thank climate activists for the progress – their next course of action will be decisive. It is clear that powerful countries are moving too slowly and have made a political decision not to support both major changes in greenhouse gas emissions and in funding poor countries. More action on financing fossil fuel projects is expected in the future. COP27 to be held in Egypt will make the road ahead more clear and we will be able to protect our land.

(The author is Professor of Global Change Science at the University of Leeds and UCL, and Professor of Earth System Science at UCL, respectively.)