Five years after the peace deal, Colombia is running out of time, experts say
La Paz, Colombia – On a coca farm hidden in the woods, half a dozen daily wage workers slip from hammocks to go to work, harvesting bright green leaves that turn into cocaine.
In the nearby village of La Paz, chalky white cocaine serves as the base currency, which is used to buy bread or beans. And in the community pavilion, the propaganda on the wall pays tribute to a rebellion that never ended in villages like this one.
Such scenes were considered a thing of the past in Colombia.
Five years earlier, the government signed a peace deal with the largest group of rebels waging war, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, marking the end of a conflict that lasted half a century and more than 220,000 People were killed.
The rebels agreed to lay down their arms, while the government promised to incorporate long neglected rural communities into the Colombian state, offering jobs, roads, schools and a chance for a better life. By eliminating poverty and inequality, the peace agreement was to end the discontent that fueled the war.
But a third of the deal’s 15-year deadline, much of that help still hasn’t reached the Colombian countryside. Armed groups still control villages such as La Paz.
And, experts warn, Colombia’s window to achieving the lasting peace envisaged in the agreement could be closed.
“They talked about benefits,” said Jhon Jimenez, 32, a coca farmer. “it was a lie.”
Colombia’s 2016 peace agreement was the most comprehensive in modern history, earning global acclaim and winning the Nobel Peace Prize for then-president Juan Manuel Santos. The United States, which had spent billions of dollars supporting the Colombian government during the conflict, was one of its biggest supporters.
Since then more than 13,000 FARC fighters have laid down their weapons. Many are getting integrated into society. The deal also established an ambitious transitional justice court investigating war crimes and indicting key players.
After five years, many scholars consider the peace agreement a success if the signatories did not return to war. By those terms, the treaty is a success: while dissident factions remain, such as in La Paz, the FARC has not regressed as an institution.
But many scholars and security experts warn that the transformation of the long-neglected countryside – the heart of the deal – is at an alarming halt. Experts say that by failing to win the trust of rural people, the government is allowing violent groups old and new to enter and continue in new cycles of violence.
“There are so many things that haven’t been done, ” said Sergio Jaramillo, the top negotiator for the government in 2016.
President Ivan Duque, a conservative who has been in the uncomfortable position of implementing a deal opposed by his party since his election in 2018, called the criticism baseless.
“There is no slow implementation,” he said in an interview. “Not only are we implementing, but the issues we’re implementing are going to be decisive for the development of the agreements.”
He said that in order to secure the land rights of the poor farmers, his office has given land ownership rights to thousands of them and approved more than a dozen regional development schemes.
But Mr. Duke’s party is allied with powerful landholders who have most to lose when land ownership rules are rewritten, and many critics accuse him of slowing down the effort.
According to the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, which monitors the progress of the agreement, only four percent of the agreement’s rural reform measures have been completed. As of June, another 83 percent had either just started, or hadn’t started at all.
At the same time, security has deteriorated in many rural areas, as criminal groups battle for territory previously occupied by the demolished FARC.
According to the United Nations, mass killings, mass displacements and killings of social leaders have increased since 2016, making it difficult for the state to move forward.
Analysts blamed both Mr. Duke and his predecessor, Mr. Santos, for failing to fill in the blanks left by the FARC.
The village of La Paz sits at the bottom of a long, muddy road, more than three hours from the nearest town. A statue of the Virgin Mary presides over the city’s two main streets. There is no cell service here, and community meetings are announced over loudspeakers at a post in the city centre.
During the war, La Paz was the FARC area. Coca was the main driver of the economy. Poor farmers picked it up, rebel fighters taxed it, and drug traffickers turned it into cocaine, then shipped it to buyers in the United States and beyond.
When the deal was signed, it was found in La Paz, a city nicknamed “Peace”, with much skepticism – and some hope. The government included the area in one of its development plans, while coca farmers were invited to participate in a replacement program aimed at helping them grow the new crop.
But subsequent changes were limited. A portion of the highway to La Paz has been paved. Electricity and ambulances have reached some remote cities.
But a dissident faction of the FARC remains in the woods nearby over the new recruits. Their “laws” – set out in a manual – dictate everything from punishments for thieves (death after a third violation) to labor regulations (forbidding wage discrimination) to taxes (those who have the means must pay). Huh.
And Coca still dominates.
The poor roads, residents said, prevent them from bringing other crops to market, and the cash crunch locks them out of the mainstream economy. The city shop accepts the cocaine base as payment instead of coins and bills.
“We know what we are doing is illegal, and we are harming Colombia and the world,” said Orlando Castilla, 65, a community leader, speaking about coca crops.
“But how else are we going to make a living?”
On a long dirt road to her home, 44-year-old Sandra Cortés, mother of 11 – her “half-battalion”, she called them – explained that she was one of those involved in a coca crop replacement program.
The decision to participate was a leap of faith: it required her family to rip up their entire crop, which represented almost everything they owned. In return, he received a one-year subsidy equal to the minimum wage, a bunch of fruit tree saplings, some farm equipment, and a few visits from a technician who was supposed to teach him a new skill: how to raise cattle.
But soon the subsidies ran out, most of the trees died, and the technician disappeared. He never got money or information for the cattle.
Desperate, she sold her land to a neighbor, she said, and now borrows money to feed her children.
“We really thought they were going to help us,” she said, nursing her 14-month-old. “we were wrong.”
According to the government, more than 7,000 of the 99,000 households participating in the replacement program have productive new businesses today.
Another morning, at a coca farm outside La Paz, farmers taking a lunch break said they had seen a change since the peace deal. The government dramatically increased their efforts to eradicate the crop – and with it, their livelihood.
“Today, the war is the government against the farmers,” said Jose Yara, 44, a coca farmer.
“If I have no other way of making a living,” said another farmer, Mr. Jimenez, “I’ll have to go guerrilla.”
Colombia will have an election next year, and by law no president can run for re-election. It will therefore fall on Mr. Duke’s successor to try to make peace on the back of current mistrust and insecurity.
Despite these concerns, many experts said they still see cause for cautious optimism.
“Implementation is constantly becoming more and more difficult,” said Kyle Johnson, co-founder of Conflict Response, a Colombia-based nonprofit focused on peace and security issues, “but not impossible.”
Several hours from La Paz, a village called Las Colinas offers a glimpse of what the future might look like.
Built after the peace agreement, Las Colinas is home to hundreds of former FARC fighters who are now leading civilian lives. Thanks to government and international funding, they have 270 homes, a school, a meeting house, a health clinic, a library and a computer lab.
They have also formed several cooperatives, and most recently construction was underway for a supermarket, a product collection centre, a processed food plant and a restaurant.
More than 60 babies have been born here since 2016.
Success is far from certain. It is unclear whether any of these businesses will be profitable or how long the government and donor funds will last.
And the village president, Feliciano Florez – who is still best known by his nom de guerre, Leader Méndez – said they live in fear. According to the United Nations, since the signing of the agreement, at least 286 former fighters have been killed – by several armed groups, some for supporting the peace deal.
But Mr. Florez, 27, sitting on his porch with his child in his arms, encouraged Colombians not to lose faith in the peace promised by the settlement.
“We are committed,” he said. “But I believe this is something we all have to do together.”
“The thing is,” he said, “there is no other way.”
Reporting was contributed by Sofia Villamil in La Paz and Carlos Tejada in Seoul.
