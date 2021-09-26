Five years after the peace deal, Colombia is running out of time, experts say

La Paz, Colombia – On a coca farm hidden in the woods, half a dozen daily wage workers slip from hammocks to go to work, harvesting bright green leaves that turn into cocaine.

In the nearby village of La Paz, chalky white cocaine serves as the base currency, which is used to buy bread or beans. And in the community pavilion, the propaganda on the wall pays tribute to a rebellion that never ended in villages like this one.

Such scenes were considered a thing of the past in Colombia.

Five years earlier, the government signed a peace deal with the largest group of rebels waging war, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, marking the end of a conflict that lasted half a century and more than 220,000 People were killed.