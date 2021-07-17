Fixed Deposit Rates Of IDBI Bank Changed, Check Latest Rates Here

The interest rates on IDBI Bank FDs for senior citizens range from 3.2% to 5.3% per cent. Offers them an additional 50 bps interest rate.

New Delhi. IDBI Bank has changed the interest rates available on the deposits of customers. He has revised various types of FDs. The interest rates on FDs in the bank for a maturity period of 7 days to 20 years have been made from 2.7 to 4.8 percent. IDBI Bank is offering special interest rates on FDs for Senior Citizens. The interest rates on IDBI Bank FDs for senior citizens range from 3.2% to 5.3% per cent. Offers them an additional 50 bps interest rate.

read this also: Concern increased due to Master Card Ban, there will be a direct impact on the customers of these 5 big banks including SBI

3% on deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days

IDBI Bank offers 2.7% interest on deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days and 15 to 30 days. Apart from this, 2.8% interest rate is offered on deposits maturing in 31 to 45 days, 3% on deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days and 3.5 percent for deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months. At the same time, the bank offers 4.3 percent interest on FDs maturing from six months to one year.

5.1 percent interest on FDs less than three years

The bank offers 5 percent interest rate on FDs maturing in one year, 5.1 percent on FDs maturing in more than one year and less than three years. The bank is offering an interest rate of 5.3 percent on FDs with tenor of more than three years and less than five years. The interest rate on FDs from five years to ten years is 5.25 percent.

Also read: PAYTM IPO: A golden opportunity to invest, PAYTM is bringing India’s biggest IPO

New interest rates (below ₹2 crore) effective from July 14

IDBI Bank is offering 2.7% interest on annual basis for fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days and 15 to 30 days.

For FDs maturing in 31 to 45 days, the bank is giving 2.8% interest on an annual basis.

– Investors will get 3% interest annually on their FDs maturing between 46-90 days

FD maturing between 91 days to 6 months will get 3.5% interest.

Investors will get the benefit of 4.3% interest on FDs maturing between six months to one year.

FDs maturing between one to three years will get an interest rate of 5.1%.

IDBI Bank is offering 5.25% interest rate on FDs maturing between five years to 10 years.