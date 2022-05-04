FL judge says Biden border policies merely a ‘speedbump’ for migrants as catch-and-release lawsuit advances



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: A lawsuit against the Biden administration over Florida’s so-called “catch-and-release” policy was filed Wednesday, with a federal judge saying Biden’s policies made the southern border “a little more than a speed bump” for illegal immigrants.

In September 2021, the state of Florida sued the Biden administration for its “illegal” arrest and release policy, claiming that they harmed the state’s “semi-sovereign interests,” while claiming that officials were either violating federal immigration laws, or simply abusing their authority. . Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed the lawsuit against the administration as part of a joint effort with Florida Governor Ron Desantis to uphold the rule of law, despite the Biden administration’s decision to violate the law.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida ruled Wednesday that the case could go ahead, dismissing the Biden administration’s proposal to dismiss the case, Judge T.J. Kent Wetherel issued a stern opinion, saying the court was “absolutely unpleasant.” Location of administration.

Florida sues Biden administration over catch-and-release policy for violating federal law

“Today’s order is a huge victory in our fight to force the Biden administration to resolve the crisis by following the law. The order says, ‘Even the President is not above the law,’ and I look forward to continuing to pursue our case. The Biden Administration Public Safety Immigration Act We have a responsibility to make sure that our nation’s last stronghold of security is turned into nothing more than a speed bump, “Moody told Gadget Clock Digital in an exclusive statement.

The Wetherell order states that the Biden administration “has adopted and is implementing policies that clearly violate the rules and regulations in the immigration law, and that the policies have effectively turned the southern border into a speedbump for thousands of aliens flooded from across the border.” Thousands of people are coming to the border every day. “

Wetherel wrote that the court was convinced that the Biden administration had “absolute discretion in determining how (or if) to comply with immigration rules and that neither Florida nor this court could do anything about their policies even if they violated immigration rules.”

He called the Biden administration’s policy “significant as wrong” because no one, including the president, was above the law.

“Thus, if the Florida allegation that immigrants primarily indulge in immigration law is proven to be true, the court can (and will) do something about it,” the judge continued.

Fed releases ‘many’ immigrants from southern border on ‘catch-and-release’ system ‘on a grand scale’

When Biden first took office in 2021, he Signed multiple immigration-related executive orders These included the repeal of an order ending the then-President Trump’s catch-and-release policy, which allowed immigrants to be released internally after arrest.

“If we had a fair, orderly, and humane legal immigration system, that would have made America safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” Biden said at the time.

Under the former Trump administration, the catch-and-release policy was limited in 2019 due to the implementation of the Immigrant Protection Protocol (MPP), also known as the Remain Program in Mexico.

The Biden administration formally terminated the MPP in June and was sued by several GOP-led states, which took the case to the Supreme Court. The High Court is set to rule on the matter next month.

The administration is facing a backlash from both Democrats and Republicans for ending Title 42, a public health ordinance set to expire on May 23 that has been used since March 2020 to quickly expel most immigrants at the border due to the COVID-19 epidemic. .

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock

Gadget Clock’ Brooke Singman and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.