FLAG Saratoga relaunches to support frontline workers during new COVID surge

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The founders of Entrance Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) Saratoga introduced Tuesday they’ve relaunched their marketing campaign to support frontline workers. It comes as hospitals and frontline staff are being strained as soon as once more by the present omicron variant surge of COVID-19.

FLAG Saratoga was based within the spring of 2020 by 4 Saratoga residents: Nadine Burke, Becky Kern, Andrea Macy and Lisa Munter. Final yr, they raised over $40,000 that translated to greater than 4,000 meals and present playing cards delivered to hospital departments, nursing houses, fireplace, police, and EMS in Saratoga County.

“We have now been requested to restart our efforts and due to the outpouring of support that we acquired the final time, we knew we might shortly mobilize to assist out,” mentioned co-founder, Lisa Munter. “Our group is full of so many beneficiant and resilient people who find themselves all the time prepared to give again and assist one another,” Munter added. “We’re relying on this support so we will go it alongside to our healthcare workers who really want it.”

The group works along with the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce and the Saratoga Hospital Basis of their fundraising efforts. Funds are primarily raised via the Chamber’s devoted fundraising web page. All cash raised will go straight to supplying present playing cards, snacks, and different sources wanted to space frontline employees.

“We’re proud to crew up with FLAG of Saratoga and the Saratoga Hospital Basis to present our gratitude to our frontline heroes,” mentioned Todd Shimkus, president, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “Our board, led by Tara Pleat, voted unanimously to assist with seed funding to kickstart FLAG’s efforts. We glance ahead to working alongside the group to give again to our healthcare workers and first responders who proceed to work tirelessly to preserve us protected and wholesome all through this pandemic.”

To be taught extra, you possibly can go to the FLAG Fb Group web page or on Instagram @FLAGsaratoga.