Flames Tkachuk shows support for Edmonton Oilers super fan battling brain cancer



A softer facet of the Battle of Alberta rivalry is coming to gentle forward of Sport 2. It includes a younger boy battling cancer and a participant he’s not too keen on.

Again in March, 5-year-old Ben Stelter recorded a video taking pictures a nerf gun at Edmonton Oilers public enemy primary: Calgary Flames ahead Matthew Tkachuk.

“Hope you guys win the sport. Let’s get Tkachuk,” Stetler says earlier than firing a toy gun at an image of the Flames ahead.

An enormous Oilers fan, Stelter recorded the video forward of a daily season Battle of Alberta sport.

It just lately caught the attention of Tkachuk himself, main him to share a message of his personal.

“Hey Ben, I’m positive you’re not the most important fan of me — I can inform by the video of you taking pictures a nerf gun at me,” Tkachuk stated in a video on social media Thursday. “However everybody right here in Calgary is cheering you on and we’re all huge followers of you.”

It’s the most recent present of support from Oilers rivals for Ben who was recognized with brain cancer final yr.

















Throughout spherical one in opposition to the L.A. Kings, that group additionally shared a message supporting Stetler.

“It’s method larger than hockey,” Tkachuk stated in a press convention Friday. “It doesn’t matter who you’re rooting for, we’re cheering him on. He doesn’t like us — that’s simply what the sport brings — however we’re all clearly fascinated about him and his household.

“He’s a real warrior.”

Ben’s household noticed the video and thanked the Flames and Tkachuk on social media, saying “Thanks for the love” and “We will be mates off the ice.”

For different Edmonton followers who like to take intention at Tkachuk and the Flames, this second might have eased the Battle of Alberta tensions somewhat.

“It’s nice to see that support, for positive,” Oilers fan Chad Frey stated.

“On the finish of the day its about Ben, its not in regards to the rivalry between Calgary and Edmonton proper now,” Oilers fan Crystal Frey stated.

“I feel it’s actually honourable of Mathew. One test mark for him, however I nonetheless don’t like him.”

















