Flames vs Oilers Game 3 score: Evander Kane’s 2nd-period hat trick helps Edmonton top Calgary

Flames vs Oilers Game 3 rating: Evander Kane’s 2nd-period hat trick helps Edmonton top Calgary



NewYou’ll be able to hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

Evander Kane had three targets in six minutes within the second interval, Leon Drysitel set an NHL file with 4 assists throughout a playoff interval and the Edmonton Oilers beat Calgary Flame 4-1 on Sunday night time to take a 2-1 lead. Of their second spherical playoff sequence.

The opposite objective for Edmonton was scored by Zach Hyman and three extra assists by Connor McDavid. Mike Smith, who changed Miko Koskinen within the third interval after a run over by Milan Lucic, made 31 saves. Koskinen was not compelled to cease in simply 4 minutes.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Oliver Killington scored the one objective for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom allowed 4 targets in 34 pictures earlier than being pulled for the Flames, who’ve scored 8-1 since taking a 3-1 lead within the second half of Game 2. Dan Vladar has made seven saves in aid.

McDavid now has 23 factors (six targets, 17 assists) by the subsequent 10 video games of the season. The one gamers in NHL playoff historical past to have extra factors in the identical span are Wayne Gretzky (29 in 1983; 25 in 1985), Mario Lemieux (25 in 1992) and Rick Middleton (23 in 1983).

The Oilers will likely be trying to take a 3-1 lead within the best-seven sequence in Edmonton on Tuesday night time.

Within the first play-off assembly in Edmonton since April 14, 1991, to indicate the Oilers and the Flems, the Oilers scored 4 targets in simply 12 minutes within the second interval – together with Kane’s second hat-trick of the month.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 3 Rating: Mika Zibanezad Leads New York to victory

Hyman began the rating inside 52 seconds of setup for the sixth objective of his submit season from Dresital and McDavid.

Kane, who signed with the Oilers in January after scoring his contract with the San Jose Sharks, scored his first objective at 6:58 from Drysitel.

Kane made it 3-0 simply 53 seconds after McDavid’s spectacular run previous Calgary defender Noah Hanifin.

Kane accomplished his hat-trick – the seventh-fastest in NHL-post-season historical past – along with his tenth objective at 12:58 in a 2-on-1 with McDavid.

The 30-year-old Ken is the third Edmonton participant to attain three targets in a row in a sport the next season, together with Gretzky (1983) and Peter Kilma (1991). The fourth help of the dry season of the second interval, setting a play-off file for any interval.

Markstrom, who allowed 11 mixed targets in Video games 1 and a couple of after posting .941 save % within the first spherical in opposition to the Dallas Stars, bought the hook for Vladar to begin the third.

(*3*)

Lucic ran over Smith behind the Eulers web in the midst of the third to begin a combat involving 10 skaters. The Edmonton Netminder was later moved to Koskinen, however returned shortly thereafter.

Killington scored a comfort objective for the spectators – his first within the playoffs – to go lower than 5 minutes.