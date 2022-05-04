FLASHBACK: Biden backed amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade as a senator



President Biden emphasized the need for a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that would hurt Rowe v. Wade, saying “a woman’s right to choose is fundamental.”

But in the early 1980’s, Biden – who was then a U.S. senator from Delaware – sang a different tune. In 1982, he signed a proposed amendment by Sen. Orin Hatch, R.-Utah, seeking to reverse Rowe v. Wade.

“The right to abortion is not protected by this constitution,” read the Human Life Federalism Amendment. “Congress and several states will simultaneously have the power to restrict and prohibit abortion: ProvidedThat would govern a state law that is more restrictive than congressional law. ”

The Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Biden was then a ranking minority member, voted 10-7 in favor of the resolution.

An article in the New York Times published at the time quoted Biden as saying that the choice was difficult and that as a Roman Catholic he was not sure he had the “right to impose” his views on the country, but eventually voted in favor of the proposed amendment.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion reversing the 1973 landmark case, Rowe v. Wade, was published by Politico on Monday evening.

Although the draft is not final and remains the law of the land, the news has sent the country into a frenzy ahead of the November elections.

Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called a “grave breach of trust” in the leaking of draft documents, which was due in February.

Opinions in the drafting process often fluctuated in large and small ways, and a final verdict was not expected until the end of the court term in late June or early July.

