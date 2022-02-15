Flashback: Democrats long trashed Durham probe as ‘politically motivated investigation’



Democrats who once insisted on defending then-special counsel Robert Mueller to ensure that his Russian investigation would proceed without interference sounded completely different when the Trump administration appointed John Durham as special adviser to continue the investigation into the source of the same Russian investigation.

Durham has already indicted three people as part of its investigation: Igor Danchenko on November 4, 2021, Kevin Klinsmith in August 2020 and Michael Susman in September 2021. Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign lawyers, including Sussmann, were paid to access the Trump Tower and later White House servers in order to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative” in order to establish a federal Government agencies can be linked to Russia.

Durham was appointed special counsel by then-Attorney General William Barr on October 19, 2020, giving Durham an additional independence, as he could only be dismissed by an Attorney General or anyone acting in that capacity. Barr announced the appointment on December 1, 2020, almost a month after the presidential election.

Democrats, such as California MP Adam Schiff and New York’s Jerry Nadler, condemned Barr’s appointment at the time, despite earlier calls to protect the Special Counsel’s office. . The Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in December 2020 that “the Bar Special Counsel is using the law for a purpose that was not intended: to continue a politically motivated investigation long after the Bar left office.”

But during Mueller’s previous investigation, Schiff was keen to protect the Special Counsel’s office so that Russia could continue its investigation without Mueller’s intervention. In 2018, he told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddox that Congress should “raise a bill to protect Mueller so that we do not invite any crisis.”

Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, also condemned Durham’s appointment at the time as “another desperate attempt to feed President Trump’s decision on repeatedly investigated events.”

The statement came almost a year after the law was enacted to protect Nadler Mueller’s previous investigation from “improper interference”.

Schiff and Nadler, along with House Oversight Chair Caroline Maloney, DNY, and House Administration Chair Joe Lofgren, D-Calif, sent a letter to the Judiciary’s top observer in September 2020 to open an “urgent” review. In conducting the Durham investigation of the bar.

Gadget Clock first reported in a filing in Durham on Saturday, February 11, that Clinton’s campaign lawyers had worked with a technology company and “combined and reported” allegations of Trump’s relationship with Russia to present to the FBI and a second federal government agency.

The Feb. 11 proposal focuses on a potential conflict of interest regarding the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who has been accused of making a false statement to a federal agent. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Schiff and Nadler’s office did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

