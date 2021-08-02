Fleeting Glimpses of Indonesia’s Endangered Orangutans

We watched in silence as the two orangutans, a mother and her child, prepare for a downpour.

As the air grew thicker, the mother – whom local guides had dubbed Minah – led her child up to the canopy and into a nest she had built earlier in the day. Then, picking up vines and leaves, she wove an umbrella in the foliage and held it devoutly over her daughter.

The thunder shook the ground, scaring a pair of giant hornbills, who honked indignantly. The haunting call of gibbons echoed through the canopy.