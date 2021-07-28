‘Flex Alert’ Issued for All of California as Power Demands Soar

After a brief respite this week, in which some Californians have seen rain for the first time in months, operators of the state’s energy grid are once again urging residents to conserve electricity as temperatures soar.

The independent California system operator on Wednesday issued what is called a “flexible alert” statewide from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. This means that demand for electricity is expected to increase during these hours as residents turn on air conditioners and fans in an attempt to stay cool in dangerously hot and dry conditions.

So authorities are effectively begging Californians to delay using their washing machines, turn off unnecessary lights, and set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, in order to avoid triggering blackouts.