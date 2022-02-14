World

Flight attendants and passengers subdue unruly man who reportedly tried to open plane door, enter cockpit

Passengers and flight attendants had to subdue a restless passenger who tried to enter the cockpit by opening the plane’s doors on a flight from Los Angeles, California to Washington, DC on Sunday afternoon.

The flight was diverted to Kansas City shortly after 2 p.m.

When an airline official asked passengers about trying to get into the cockpit, he said, “He was trying but he couldn’t reach.” “Then he tried, he actually tried to open the door of the plane.”

Moaz Mostafa, a passenger on the plane, said everything was calm until a flight attendant suddenly shouted at a colleague to turn on all the lights and the plane began to land “very, very, very fast”.

“There was a man who was trying to get into the cockpit and open the cockpit door, and I think he was trying to open the plane door after the cockpit door failed,” Mustafa told Gadget Clock Digital.

The border flight has been diverted to Raleigh following the crash of an irregular passenger in the video

“While people were trying to tame him and everything, the same flight attendant ran backwards and grabbed him like a coffee pot, went to the front and started hitting this guy on the head,” he said. .

An American Airlines flight is taking off

An American Airlines flight is taking off
(iStock)

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were waiting for unmanned passengers when the plane landed in Kansas City.

A spokesman for American Airlines told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement: “We are grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who have handled the situation with utmost efficiency and professionalism.”

All other passengers had to disembark while the FBI conducted a security check.

The plane landed in just seven to eight minutes, Mustafa said.

“Honestly, today, I thought I was going to die,” he said of the descendants.

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

