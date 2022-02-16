Flight attendants’ union pushes no-fly list for unruly passengers: ‘Our flights are under attack’



The country’s largest flight attendants’ union has called for the inclusion of stranded passengers on a national no-fly list where flight attendants were “punched, kicked, spat and sexually abused.”

Sarah Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, cited a problem on a cross-country American Airlines flight on Sunday when a 50-year-old man tried to enter the cockpit and open the plane’s exit door.

“You are either protecting the crew and passengers from this attack or against you,” Nelson said in a statement Tuesday.

“We need clear and consistent rules for those who can’t respect our combined efforts to keep everyone safe – in the air and on the ground,” he said. “We call on the FAA, the TSA, and the DOJ to come together to implement a plan to ensure that dangerous flyers are kept on the ground.”

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, expressed his support for adding disrupted passengers to the no-fly list earlier this month, writing in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that there should be “zero tolerance” for behavior that could affect safety.

A California man who forced the plane into Kansas City allegedly said, “We’re going to bring the plane down.”

The return of air travel during the coronavirus epidemic increased irregular behavior in the skies in 2021.

There were 5,981 irregular passenger reports last year, of which 4,290 were related to face masks. About two-thirds of the 394 irregular passenger reports this year related to masks.

Eight Republican senators wrote a letter to Garland on Monday to express their “strong opposition” to the proposed no-fly list, as most of the incidents are related to the masked mandate.

“Creating a federal ‘no-fly’ list for passengers suspicious of this order would be tantamount to seemingly equating them with terrorists who actively seek to take the lives of Americans and carry out attacks on their homeland,” the senators wrote. “The creation of this list by the DOJ would place a serious limit on the ability of citizens to fully exercise their constitutional right to be involved in interstate transport.”

Nelson, president of the Flight Attendants Union, said “the mask has nothing to do with the worst attack.”

“Our union continues to call for a centralized list of passengers who cannot fly for a specified period of time after being fined or convicted for a serious incident,” he said on Tuesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo in November cracking down on disrupted passengers, instructing prosecutors to prioritize federal crime in the skies.

During an American Airlines flight on Sunday, a flight attendant hit someone on the head with a coffee pot when he entered the cockpit and tried to open the plane’s exit door. The flight was diverted to Kansas City after passengers and flight attendants overpowered him.

On Friday, a man in Portland tried to open the emergency exit door of a Delta Air Lines flight.

Last Wednesday, a Frontier Airlines flight was diverted to a North Carolina train when a man started threatening other passengers and claiming that people were trying to stop him with a needle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.