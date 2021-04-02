Flight Box Office Day 1: Flight Box Office Day 1 No One Knows First Day Earnings Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Day 10- Flight Fails on First Day at Box Office, No One Knows

Both ‘Flight’ and ‘Koi Jaane Na’, which were released at the box office on Friday, have been disappointing. With increasing cases of corona infection and lockdown-like conditions in the states, both of these films have been hit hard in the early days. The Hollywood movie ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ continues on the 10th day. It’s interesting that at the same time, while Bollywood movies are being hit by the corona, Hollywood movies are doing good business. In such a situation, the issue of ‘fear of infection’ also becomes good content.

Movies inspired for the audience in the cinema

Mohit Chadha’s action thriller ‘Flight’ has received a good response from critics, but despite this, the film has failed to draw audiences to cinemas on its first day. Even Aamir Khan and Eli Avram’s song ‘Harfanmaula’ from ‘Koi Jaane Na’ could not arouse the curiosity of the people about the film. The film, starring Kunal Kapoor and Amira Dastur, was seen in theaters.

Both the films together managed to earn only Rs 50 lakh!

However, Suraj Joshi directed ‘Flight’ is in constant discussion before its release. But in the current environment, the film did not do well on the first day. The film is expected to get a good response this weekend. At the box office on Friday, the total collection of both ‘Flight’ and ‘Koi Jaane Na’ is only Rs 50 lakh.

The ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ roar crossed the Rs 41 crore mark in 10 days

On the other hand, the Hollywood movie ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is dominating the box office. On Friday, the 10th day of its release, the film grossed Rs 2.15 crore. Earlier on Thursday, the film had grossed Rs 2.15 crore. Thus, the film has grossed Rs 41.57 crore in 10 days.

All the released Bollywood movies have won.

Films like ‘Mumbai Saga’, ‘Ruhi’, ‘Saina’, ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’ were released during this period. So these days there were star appeals. It was released Wednesday at Hollywood Beach Week. But he is still making billions from day one. Film shows have been increased in multiplexes in view of earnings. The good thing is that the audience is also coming to see the movie.