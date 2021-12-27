Flight Cancellations Continue To Pile Up Due To Staffing Shortages



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flight cancellations are continuing to pile up due to airline staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID surge.

So far Monday, nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware.com.

In our area, 46 of those flights are into or out of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

There are 33 canceled flights at LaGuardia, and 80 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

