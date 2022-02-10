Flight From LaGuardia Airport To Orlando Diverted Due To Disruptive Passenger – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A flight from LaGuardia Airport was diverted Wednesday because of a disruptive passenger.
According to airport officials, the Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando, Florida, had to make a stop at the Raleigh Durham International Airport around 8 p.m.
It then departed an hour later.
Further details are not available at this time.
#Flight #LaGuardia #Airport #Orlando #Diverted #Due #Disruptive #Passenger #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.