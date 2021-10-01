Flights from India to UK Latest News: India issues new rules for international travel to exclude UK visitors

After many discussions, India today finally took a tough stance on Britain in the matter of vaccines. Eventually India responded to Britain in its own language. Citizens coming to India from the UK will now have to stay in quarantine for 10 days. The decision comes after Britain recently introduced a rule for citizens coming from India. India had objected, but a few days ago the British ambassador had said that the issue would be resolved soon.Negotiations were going on and the question was expected to be resolved, then why did India have to take this decision. Initially, India’s corona vaccine was not approved by Britain, but after India’s strictures, the vaccine was approved. The vaccine was approved but a rule of segregation was imposed for Indian citizens. India has now retaliated against the same issue. It has been reported from India that after October 4, passengers arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport. Also, there will be a 10-day mandatory quarantine.

As it is … Upon arrival in India, British citizens have no problem, whether they are vaccinated or not, they need to set aside 10 days

We have the right to behave the same way

A few days back, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that the rules made for Indian travelers in Britain from October 4 are discriminatory. Discussions are ongoing on both sides and we are confident that a settlement will be reached soon. At the same time, he said that we have the right to behave in the same way. There was talk of a solution, and India had the same option.

Despite the same vaccine and the same formula, its dual attitude is beyond comprehension. The corona made by Oxford-Astrazeneka is being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India in Pune under the name Covishield. The vaccine is widely used in Britain as well as India. 5 million Britons have received cove shields exported from serum alone. Nonetheless, Indians who have received cove shields are considered ‘non-vaccinated’ and are subject to mandatory segregation. India had objected several times before.

This was stated by the British Ambassador to remove the deadlock

Britain’s High Commissioner Alex Ellis recently said that India and Britain had discussed the issue of approval of the corona vaccine. Citing the UK’s new travel rules, Ellis said there is no problem with the Covishield vaccine and that certification of the Covin-19 vaccine is key through the Covin app. Ellis said there have been discussions between the two countries. Both sides expressed no technical concerns about each other’s certification process.

Prime Minister Modi called for relaxation of rules

In the wake of the Kovid-1 epidemic epidemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in various rules adopted by various countries to allow citizens of other countries to enter their territory, international travel should be allowed through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. Make it easy. In a video message at the Covid-1 Global Conference hosted by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Modi said that India was increasing its current capacity to manufacture vaccines and only then would it resume the supply of vaccines to other countries.