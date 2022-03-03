Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 3 to 11 thousand discount on smartphones TVs of these brands including iPhone Samsung, Vivo

Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will start from 4th March and will continue till 6th March 2022. In this sale, great discounts are being given on smartphones, smart TVs and ACs.

If you also want to buy smartphones and smart TVs with other brands including iPhone, Samsung and Vivo at affordable prices, then let us tell you that tomorrow i.e. from March 4, 2022, Bing Bachat Dhamaal Sale is going to start on Flipkart. In this sale, Flipkart is offering you a discount of 3 to 11 thousand rupees on the product listed here. This sale of Flipkart will continue till March 6. So you have limited time to buy Smartphone and Smart TV at affordable cost. Let’s know about Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

Discount on iPhone 11 – There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 17800 on the 64 GB and 128 GB variants of the iPhone 11 present on Flipkart. Let us tell you that the 64 GB variant of iPhone 11 costs Rs 49900 and the 128 GB variant costs Rs 54900. Both these smartphones can be bought for Rs 32100 and up to Rs 37100. To take advantage of the exchange offer, you will need to provide the IMEI number of your old iPhone, through which the fair price of your old iPhone can be decided. This offer is different from Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

Offers on Smartphones in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale – In this cell, you can buy Vivo V70 smartphone which costs Rs 46,990 at a discount of Rs 5 thousand. Along with this, you can buy Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone at a discount of Rs 3 thousand for only Rs 22,999, which costs Rs 25,999. Apart from this, you can buy Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphone at a discount of Rs 10,800 for only Rs 35,199, the actual price of this smartphone is Rs 45,999.

Offers on AC in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale – Summer season is about to start. If you are thinking of buying AC soon, then you can get AC at an affordable price in the sale of Flipkart. In Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Spirit Inventor AC can be bought at a discount of 26 percent for just Rs.27,490. Along with this, 1 ton 3 Star AC of Whirlpool can be purchased for Rs 26,990.

Offers on LED TVs in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale – In the sale of Flipkart, 100 cm HD LED Smart Android TV of OnePlus Y series can be purchased at a discount of Rs. 5 thousand for Rs. 22,999. Apart from this, you can buy Mi 5X 108cm Ultra 4K LED Smart Android TV at a discount of 36 percent for just Rs 31,999.