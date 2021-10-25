Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Bumper discounts with bank offers for 7 days, iPhones and Xiaomi smartphones deals surfaced Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Bumper discounts with Bank Offers for Seven Days and iPhones and Xiaomi smartphones deals surfaced – Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Bumper discounts with bank offers for 7 days, iPhones and Xiaomi smartphones deals surfaced

Flipkart will similarly offer up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories including desktops, power banks, headphones, speakers and more.

E-commerce shopping website Flipkart is all set to make a comeback with its latest edition of Big Diwali Sale from October 28. If you are confused, you are not alone. Actually, Flipkart’s initial Big Diwali sale ended on 23 October, which started on 17 October in India. But the online retailer is yet to complete the Diwali sale.

The new Big Diwali Sale will run from October 28 to November 3, 2021. That is, it will last for a total of seven days. Talking about the bank offers, Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) and the bank will offer 10 percent instant discount to customers on purchases made using SBI debit cards. Even the benefits can be found through the bank’s dedicated app YONO SBI mobile app. The company is expected to reveal more details about the EMI options along with the bank offers closer to the start of the online sale.

Flipkart is currently revealing deals on iPhones, Motorola and Xiaomi phones through glimpse teasers on its dedicated sale page. The e-commerce retailer offers up to 80 per cent discount on such products. Flipkart will similarly offer up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories including desktops, power banks, headphones, speakers and more. The online retailer is offering up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances. Overall, the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali Sale can bring something for everyone.

The iPhone 12 was one of the biggest deals on Flipkart in the past few weeks. Currently, its 64GB storage model is available for Rs 60,199, while the 128GB model costs Rs 66,199. On the other hand, its mini variant (64GB one) is currently priced at Rs 45,199. It is believed that huge discounts can be given on both these models in the Big Diwali Sale.

Talking about Xiaomi, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 8A Dual And the Redmi Note 9 is expected to be available with discounts during the Diwali sale on Flipkart. Discounts are also expected on the Moto G40, Moto G60, Motorola E7 Power and Moto G40 Fusion in the Flipkart sale.