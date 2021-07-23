Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Huge Discount on smartphones

Flickart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Next will run from July 25 to July 29. In this, Flipkart Plus members will be able to shop in the sale from July 24. Up to 80% discount will be available on Flipkart Big Saving Days and an additional 10% discount will also be available from ICICI Bank. For the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021, a micro website has also been created in Flipkart, on which the information related to the discount offers related to the sale has been given.

New Delhi. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale (Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 ) Starting on 25th July. Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale will offer up to 80% off on smartphones, laptops and other electronic products. Flipkart’s Big Savings Sale will start from July 25 and will run till July 29, during which offers from banks will also be given, so that you can take advantage of thousands.

E-commerce companies are bringing their new new cell. Amazon has also announced its sale, but before that Flipkart is bringing its sale. Which has been named as Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. If you are thinking of taking home goods, then this will give a great opportunity and a very less deal. If you are a Plus member of Flipkart, then you will get its benefit from 1 day before i.e. on 24th July at 12 noon. Where you can take advantage of the best offers a day in advance.

Flipkart Big saving days Sale 2021 will get discount on these

Realme C20, 500 discount, sale price – 6499

RealmeX7 5G discount – 1000, sale price- 18999

Poco X3 Pro – 17,249, original price 18,999

Moto G40 Fusion – 13,499, original price 14,499

iPhone SE(2020) 28,999, original price – 39,900

iPhone 12 – 67,999, original price 79,900

Discount will be available with ICICI card

This 5-day sale will end on July 29 and if you have an ICICI card, then you will get an instant discount of 10 percent after the discount. If you are buying goods on EMI, then the facility of No Cost EMI will also be available.

Flipkart Exchange Offer

If you want to buy new items but are worried about what to do with the old ones, then there is no need to worry at all, because in Flipkart Big Saving Days you will also have the facility to take new items instead of old ones. If there is an old smartphone in the house and want to get a new one, then go to Flipkart and find out the exchange value of the old one so that additional benefits can be made.