Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021 starts for Plus Members with offers

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021: Flipkart’s Big Saving Days 2021 sale has started from today 24th July for Plus Members. For all others, this sale will start from July 25. Like every year, this year too Flipkart is offering attractive offers on big smartphone brands and gadgets. This has created enthusiasm among the customers.

In this sale, Flipkart is offering attractive offers on big smartphones and other gadgets to woo the customers. There is also enthusiasm for this sale among the customers.



Smartphones and other gadgets with special demand in the sale

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021 has exciting offers on all the big brands, but there are also some special smartphones and other gadgets that are in high demand. Let’s take a look at them.

Apple iPhone 12 – Although the 64 GB model of Apple iPhone 12 costs Rs 79,900, but in this sale of Flipkart, this phone can be bought for Rs 67,999. Also, you can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 19,250 on buying the iPhone 12 in exchange offer for any of your old smartphones. If you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you will also get an additional 10% discount on using it.

Apple iPhone 12 mini Although the 64 GB model of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900, but in this sale of Flipkart, this phone can be purchased for Rs 57,999. If you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, you will also get an additional 10% discount on using it. Also, discount is also available on this phone with exchange offer.

Motorola G10 Power – Although the price of Motorola G10 Power is Rs 12,999, but in this sale of Flipkart, this phone can be purchased for Rs 9,999. Also there are exchange offers in it. If you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, you will also get an additional 10% discount on using it.

realme 8 Although the price of Realme 8’s 4 GB RAM and 128 GB memory model is Rs 16,999, but in this Flipkart sale, this phone can be purchased for Rs 13,999. In addition, you can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 13,350 on the exchange offer of any of your old smartphones. Also, if you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you will also get an additional 10% discount on using it.

GoPro 9 – The GoPro 9 is a handy action camera gadget for vacation. Although its price is Rs 47,000, but in this sale of Flipkart it can be bought for Rs 37,499.

Also, if you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you will also get an additional 10% discount on using it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Although the price of this Samsung smartwatch is Rs 25,990, but in this sale of Flipkart it can be bought for Rs 14,990. Also, if you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you will also get an additional 10% discount on using it.

Asus Vivobook Gaming Core i5 This gaming laptop of Asus is popular among the people due to its gaming technology. Although its price is Rs 76,990, but in this sale of Flipkart it can be bought for Rs 52,490. Also, if you have an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, then you will also get an additional 10% discount on using it.

