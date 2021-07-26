Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 Starts Get Best Offer On Smartphone – Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Sale starts, get attractive offers on best selling smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Flipkart’s Big Saving Days 2021 Sale has started from 24th July for Plus Members and for all others this sale has started from 25th July. Like every year, this year too Flipkart is offering attractive offers on big and best selling smartphones.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 : New Delhi. Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-shopping platforms, is bringing its Big Saving Days sale like every year, starting 24th July for Plus Members of Flipkart and all others, who are Plus Members. No, for them this sale has started on 24th July at 12 midnight i.e. from 25th July. This sale will run till July 29. In this sale, Flipkart is offering attractive offers on big and best selling smartphones to woo the customers. There is also enthusiasm for this sale among the customers.

best selling smartphones in sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021 has exciting offers on all major brands, but there are also some best selling smartphones that are in high demand. Let’s take a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Samsung makes smartphones of every budget category and for this reason it is popular among customers. Samsung’s smartphone Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes in this category. Its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB model which is one of the best selling smartphones on Flipkart. Although its price is Rs 20,999, but it can be bought for Rs 14,499 in Big Saving Days Sale.

Apple iPhone 11 The 64 GB model of Apple iPhone 11 is very popular among the people. Although its price is Rs 54,900, but it can be bought for Rs 49,999 in Big Saving Days Sale.

Moto G40 Fusion Motorola’s Moto G40 Fusion model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory is also popular on Flipkart due to its features and budget. Although its price is Rs 16,999, but it can be bought for Rs 13,499 in Big Saving Days Sale.

Samsung Galaxy F62 The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB model of Samsung’s smartphone Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the best selling smartphones on Flipkart. Although its price is Rs 29,999, but it can be bought for Rs 17,999 in Big Saving Days Sale.

Realme C21 – Reality’s C21’s 3 GB RAM and 32 GB memory phone works well on Flipkart due to being in the budget. Although its price is Rs 9,999, but it can be bought for Rs 8,499 in Big Saving Days Sale.

