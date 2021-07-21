Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 to start from July 25

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: The sale is starting on the leading online market platform Flipkart from July 25, which will run till July 29. In this, Flipkart Plus members will be able to shop in the sale from July 24. During this, up to 80% discount will be available and an additional 10% discount will also be available from ICICI Bank.

New Delhi. The Big Saving Days Sale is starting from July 25 on Flipkart, the country’s leading online market place. In Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, you will get up to 80% off on smartphones, laptops and other electronic products. Flipkart’s Big Savings Sale will start from July 25 and will run till July 29. During this, offers from banks will also be given, so that you can take advantage of thousands.

E-commerce companies are bringing their new sales. Amazon has also announced its sale, but before that Flipkart is bringing its sale. It has been named as Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. If you are thinking of taking home goods, then this will give a great opportunity and a very less deal.

Not only this, if you are a Plus member of Flipkart, then you will get the benefit of this sale from 1 day before i.e. on 24th July at 12 noon. Where you can take advantage of the best offers a day in advance.

Discount will be available on these in Flipkart Sale

The company can get a discount of up to 80% on smartphones or home appliances, while talking about other goods, then the prices will be seen much less there too.

There will be big discounts on smartphones from Realme, Poco, Vivo and Motorola, up to 80 percent off on electronic accessories and up to 75 percent off on TVs.

Introducing Flipkart Refurbished, where you can buy certified refurbished mobile phones, laptops, and other electronics at 50-80% of the original price. pic.twitter.com/aVSAFP5Q0a — Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 20, 2021

Discount will be available with ICICI card

This 5-day sale will end on July 29. If you have an ICICI card, then after the Flipkart discount, you will get an additional 10 percent instant discount. If you are buying goods on EMI, then the facility of No Cost EMI will also be available.

Flipkart Exchange Offer

If you want to buy new items but are worried what to do with the old ones, then there is no need to worry at all. Because of this, you will also have the facility to exchange old goods in Flipkart Big Saving Days. If there is an old smartphone in the house and want to get a new one, then go to Flipkart and find out the exchange value of the old one so that additional benefits can be made.

how much discount will you get

If you are thinking of getting a smartphone, then you will be able to buy Realme C20 for Rs 6,499 after a discount of Rs 500. At the same time, you can make Poco X3 Pro your own for Rs 17,249 instead of Rs 18,999. You can take Realme X7 5G for Rs.18,999 and Moto G40 Fusion for Rs.13,399 instead of Rs.14,499.

During this time, Apple smartphones will also be available at a lower price. In this, Apple iPhone SE (2020) will be available for Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 39,900. Iphone XR will be available for 37,999.