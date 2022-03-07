Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starting from this day, there will be 80 percent off on smartphones and up to 40 percent off on laptops

Flipkart will make this sale live for customers and will start Axis 24 hours before for Plus members. Along with this, the company has tied up with SBI Bank. Under which a discount of up to 10 percent will be given on using SBI credit card.

The e-commerce company Flipkart keeps bringing sales for the customers many times, on which things are sold at a higher discount to the people. In this sequence, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 is being started on the e-commerce site from March 12, which will run till March 16. If you also want to buy from electronic gadgets to smartphones and other devices or products, then you can buy from here at some discount. Let us know on which products the discount will be available.

Bumper discount on these devices

Up to 80 percent discount will be available on phones from companies like Apple, Realme, Poco and Samsung. Apart from this, up to 60 percent off on smart wearable products like smartwatches, fitness bands. Here smartwatches from Realme, Redmi, Honor, Pebble, Samsung, etc. will be available for sale. The laptop can be bought with a discount of 40 percent.

deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 will be offering huge discounts on everything including mobiles, tablets, cameras, laptops, TVs, electronic items including fashion deals, and home and kitchen products. Talking about mobile phones, they will be given up to 40% off.

This facility will also be available

On buying a mobile phone, users will get access to many things including No Cost EMI, Best Exchange Deals, Flipkart Smart Upgrade, Complete Mobile Protection during this sale. During this upcoming sale of Flipkart, users will also be given full facility of mobile screen care plan for just Rs 299.