Flipkart give 11 thousand discount on Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Know the details feature and price – Flipkart is getting 11 thousand discount on this Motorola smartphone, know price and features

The world’s leading smartphone company Motorola has launched its new flagship smartphone Moto Edge 30 Pro in India only last week. With this new flagship smartphone, the company is providing very attractive features in its category. Qualcomm’s latest chipset in this new smartphone will be Snap Dragon 8 Generation 1. Along with this, the company has given a refresh rate of 144 Hz with OLED display in the smartphone. Today at 12:00 noon, e-commerce company Flipkart has started selling it. Very attractive offers are being given with this phone on Flipkart, by taking advantage of which you can easily buy this phone at the lowest price.

Getting Discount of up to 5000: Motorola Edge 30 Pro is being sold on Flipkart for Rs 49,999, while the MRP fixed by the company is Rs 55,999. Accordingly, a discount of 11% is being given by Flipkart from the MRP of the smart phone. Even after this, you can save your Rs.5,000 more by availing the offer.

If you buy this smartphone through SBI credit card, then you will get an additional discount of about Rs 5000 on this phone. With this, the special thing about this offer is that even if you buy a smartphone through SBI Credit Card, you will get the benefit of this offer. In this way, you can take this smartphone to your home for Rs 44,999. In this way, you are getting a discount of 11 thousand rupees on this smartphone.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Pro: In Motorola Edge 30 Pro, you will get a 6.7-inch Full HD OLED display. The special thing about the display is that it has a display of 144Hz. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation One chipset has been given in this smartphone. With this, a 4800mAh battery has been given to give power to the smartphone. Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a 68-watt turbo fast charger that will charge this smartphone in a few minutes.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a triple camera setup at the rear. Its primary camera is 50 megapixels, second 50 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor has been given. This smartphone has a 60 megapixel selfie camera for selfie.