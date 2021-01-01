flipkart oppo Advance Day Sale: Splash Offer! There are thousands of discounts on these 9 Oppo phones, see where the sales are – Flipkart Oppo Advance Days Sale Discount offers on Oppo smartphones include Oppo Renault 6 5G Oppo A53 S5G Oppo A33 and more

Oppo is a smartphone brand that only offers premium features in its phone’s camera. If you are looking for a new Oppo smartphone then Oppo Advance Days Sale is the best place. Here, you can get new phones like Oppo Reno6 series or even Oppo A53s. In addition, several phone discounts are available at the OPPO Advance Days Sale. You can also buy an Oppo smartphone at a 20 percent discount, making it affordable. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Advance Day Sale.

Starting with the OPPO Reno6 5G, you can buy this phone from the OPPO Advance Days Sale for just Rs 29,990. The Pro 5G variant is available for just Rs 39,990. Can buy in In addition, discounts are available on several Oppo A series in the cell. For example, the Oppo A53 and Oppo A53s 5G can be purchased for just Rs 10,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.



In addition OPPO A33 and Oppo A15 can be purchased at OPPO Advance Days Sale with discounts. At the same time, the Oppo A33 can be purchased for Rs 10,490 and the Oppo A15 for Rs 10,990. In addition, several Oppo F series phones may appear in the Oppo Advance Days Sale.

For example, the Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro + 5G are priced at Rs 18,990 and Rs 25,990 respectively.

1. OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): The MRP of this model is Rs 35,990, but during the sale it can be purchased for just Rs 29,990 with a 16 per cent discount.

2. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM): The MRP of this model is Rs 46,990 but with a 14 per cent discount, it can be purchased for only Rs 39,990.

3. OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): This variant of A53s 5G has an MRP of Rs 18,990 but can be purchased for just Rs 17,990 with a 5 per cent discount during the sale.

4. OPPO A12 (Flowing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): The MRP of this variant is Rs 11,990 but the phone can be purchased for just Rs 9,490 with a 20 per cent discount during the sale.

5. OPPO A53 (Moonlight Black, 64GB) (4GB RAM): The MRP of this model is Rs 15,990 but during the sale it can be purchased for just Rs 10,990 with a 31 per cent discount.

6. OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM): The phone has an MRP of Rs 12,990, but with a 19 per cent discount on sales, it is only Rs 10,490.

7. OPPO A15 (Dynamic Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM): The model has an MRP of Rs 12,990 but is getting a 15 per cent discount during the sale, after which it is priced at just Rs 10,990.

8. OPPO F19 Pro + 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): The MRP of the phone is Rs 29,990 but it can be purchased for just Rs 25,990 with a 13 per cent discount during the sale.

9. OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): The MRP of this model of the phone is Rs 25,990 but it can be purchased for only Rs 19,990 with a 23 per cent discount during the sale.