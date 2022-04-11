Flipkart Sale: 80 discount available on other products including smartphones TVs know when you can start shopping

Flipkart Big Saving Days : Flipkart has come with a bang sale in the summer season. In this sale, you can get up to 80 percent off on smartphones, TVs, fridges, ACs, coolers and other products. Let us tell you that Amazon has also recently started the Great Summer Sale, to compete with which Flipkart has started Big Savings Sale. Let us know how much discount you can get on which product in this sale.

When will Flipkart sale start? The sale of Flipkart will start from April 12, which will run till April 14, in which you will get a discount of 60 to 80%. Apart from this, the company has kept different segments in this sale, in which different discounts will be available on all the products according to the time.

Crazy Deals – Along with this sale, Flipkart has also started a special crazy deals. Under this deal, users will get special benefits at 12 AM, 8 AM, 4 PM.

Rush Hours – Under this, users will be able to take special benefits in a few hours as soon as the sale starts. Its deadline is till 2AM on 12th April.

Tick-Tick Deals – Under this, goods will be available at the lowest price during the sale from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Buy More Save More – Under this, the more purchases users make during the Flipkart sale, the more they will benefit.

This much discount will be available on AC, TV and Smartphone – In this Flipkart sale, you will get up to 75 percent off on other electric products including AC, Fridge, TV and Cooler. There will be up to 40% off on laptops, up to 60% on smart wearables, up to 70% off on trimmers and so on on all electronics items including earphones.

Discount on makeup accessories From April 12 to April 14, there will also be a discount of 50 to 80% on items from the fashion category on the sale starting on Flipkart. There are many items in this category like Watch, Sport Shoes, Casual Shoes, Kurta, Saree.