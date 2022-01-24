Flipkart Sale: Upto 75% Off On Electronics “No.1” Laptops Under Rs.50,000; Know – Great Deals on Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to 75% off on electronic appliances, check great deals – Flipkart Sale: Up to 75% off on Electronics, “No.1” laptops under Rs 50,000; Know – Great Deals

In this sale of Flipkart, you are getting attractive discounts on TV, AC, Fridge, Washing Machine along with Kitchen Appliance and Home Appliance.

A special sale is going on on Flipkart on the occasion of Republic Day. The e-commerce shopping website has named it as Republic Day Appliances Bonanza. This sale will run from January 23 to January 26. The special thing is that at present, up to 75 percent discount is being given on electronic appliances (like digital cameras, smartwatches, truly wireless stereos, earbuds, laptops, monitors, projectors, gaming head sets, computer accessories etc.).

Not only this, if you hold a debit or credit card from RBL Bank, Federal Bank or AU Small Finance Bank, then you can also be entitled to get an instant discount of 10 percent. However, for this the shopping website has set some terms and conditions. Let’s take a look at some of the great deals of this sale:

According to Flipkart, the TWS earphones can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 799. The Fire Bolt Talk smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999, while its launch price is Rs 4,999. 3,999 for the cameras and Dell laptops are available with up to 30 percent off.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones are available at Rs. 5,499. At the same time, game enthusiasts can get the Onikuma Gaming Headset for Rs 899 and HP Mouse and Keyboard Combo for a starting price of Rs 199. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering discounts on premium electronics products. Among them is the Apple iPad (9th Gen) with 64GB of storage, which can be purchased for Rs 30,990.

Not only this, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi variant, which was launched at a price of Rs 17,999. It is getting in this cell for Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, Apple AirPods are coming for Rs 10,999 and Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) can be bought for Rs 2,720.

The Aspire 7 Core i5 is available for Rs 49,990 in the Grand Gadget Day Sale (January 23-26) running under the banner of Flipkart. Apart from this, Dell’s Inspiron Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3250U is priced at Rs 39,890, Dell Vostro Core i3 11 Generation Laptop at Rs 39,990, Dell Inspiron Core i3 11 Generation at Rs 44990 and Dell Inspiron Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3450U at Rs 44,990.

On the other hand, Reliance Digital India Sale is also running till 26 January. During the sale, discounts are available on smartphones, TVs, home appliances and other electronics. Various bank offers and insta delivery options are also available on many things.