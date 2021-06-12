Flipkart to Pilot Drone Delivery of Vaccines, Drugs in Telangana





Hyderabad: Flipkart has introduced its partnership with the Telangana authorities to lead a consortium tasked with the event and execution of the drone deliveries of medical provides to distant areas underneath the 'Medicines from the Sky' mission.

As half of the consortium, Flipkart will utilise learnings from its tech-enabled provide chain to deploy drones and allow deliveries of medical provides. These efforts might be complemented with applied sciences comparable to geo mapping, routing of shipments and observe and hint of location and so forth., developed by Flipkart through the years in serving thousands and thousands of clients throughout the nation, the Indian e-commerce large mentioned.

A mix of these applied sciences will then be used to conduct Past Visible Line of Sight (BVLOS) deliveries in distant areas of the state the place the street infrastructure isn't conducive for quick supply of vaccines.

The pilot mission, which is predicted to be carried out for over six days, might be examined out for delivering hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines whereas protecting in thoughts all the protection and effectivity parameters.

“The COVID-19 disaster has pushed the envelope in the fast improvement of scalable and strong applied sciences and the Medicines from the Sky mission is a testomony to that. It’s a decisive step in making use of cutting-edge applied sciences for the protection and wellbeing of the lots,” mentioned Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice-President and Chief Company Affairs Officer at Flipkart.

“We’re proud to companion the Telangana authorities in main the consortium by utilising our nuanced understanding of provide chain and applied sciences governing automated motion of shipments in fulfilling the dire wants of residents throughout the state. This pilot will set the premise for the utilisation of drone techniques in offering healthcare and product supply in distant areas and even throughout disasters,” he added.

Telangana’s Principal Secretary, IT and I&C, Jayesh Ranjan mentioned Telangana has been a pioneer in utilizing expertise for bettering the lives of the residents. “Utilizing drones to ship healthcare provides to individuals in distant and inaccessible areas is a one-of-a-kind initiative ever undertaken in our nation and we’re completely happy to lead this initiative in collaboration with companions comparable to Flipkart. It will go a great distance in testing best-in-class expertise options to tide over future crises,” he mentioned.

The ‘Medicines from the Sky’ is a mission conceived by the World Financial Discussion board and Healthnet International Ltd that outlines the necessities for drone supply and the way to assess proposals. The Telangana authorities has adopted this framework to implement drones for final mile supply and can combine them into the state’s healthcare provide chain.

(With inputs from IANS)