Flipkart to Ramp Grocery Ops For Contactless Doorstep Delivery





Bengaluru: Home e-commerce market Flipkart on Tuesday introduced strengthening of its grocery provide chain infrastructure to present its prospects protected and seamless entry to ordering every day necessities by way of fast and contactless doorstep supply. As a part of the plan, Flipkart will add over 8 lakh sq. toes of area by way of 5 new fulfilment centres over the following three months. With this extra infrastructure, {the marketplace} will convey the convenience of on-line grocery buying to extra customers throughout Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. This can even assist Flipkart cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day.

Within the final month, the e-commerce firm ramped up grocery fulfilment centre capability throughout Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna. It at the moment serves shut to 64,000 orders a day. "Throughout these difficult instances, e-commerce has emerged as a protected means of constructing purchases. Buyer security is on the centre of the Flipkart group's efforts and our new grocery provide chain infrastructure will assist us serve extra prospects within the nation who can order every day necessities seamlessly and avail of contactless supply. We're additionally constantly partaking with model and market companions to guarantee inventory availability throughout the nation," Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President – Grocery, Flipkart, mentioned in an announcement.

Flipkart Grocery gives over 7,000 merchandise throughout greater than 200 classes — starting from every day family provides, staples, snacks and drinks, confectionery, private care, and rather more. Final month, Flipkart additionally expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Fast to six new cities — Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune — to present shoppers entry to order every day necessities comparable to vegatables and fruits and get supply inside 90 minutes.