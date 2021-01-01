flipkart vivo carnival sale deals: vivo carnival sale: these 9 vivo phones are available at nominal price; Thousands of people will get exchange bonus for old phones – Vivo Carnival Cell 9 Vivo phones are available at nominal price Get exchange bonus for old phones

In the Indian market, Vivo is famous for its beautiful looking and powerful camera equipped smartphones. Due to these qualities, the company has built a good customer base in the Indian market in a short span of time, especially among price conscious buyers. In addition to the price, Vivo smartphones offer highlights with long lasting battery life, good hardware aspects, capable camera sections and attractive design with reflector and gradient back panel.

If you are considering upgrading to a Vivo smartphone for any of these reasons, you can check out the offers available on Flipkart under the Vivo Carnival Sale. During this period you will get no cost EMI payment options, additional exchange discounts and much more. Also, there are additional offers in the form of cashback and instant discounts from bank partners. Here, we have listed the discounts and offers available on Vivo phones via Flipkart. Check it out …



1. vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): The actual price of the phone is Rs 42,990, but during the sale, this model can be purchased for just Rs 34,990 with 18 per cent discount.

2. vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): The MRP of this variant of Vivo V21e is Rs 27,990. However, during the sale, the phone is being given a 10 per cent discount, after which it can be purchased for just Rs 24,990.

3. vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 64GB) (4GB RAM): The actual price of this color and RAM variant of the Vivo Y21 is Rs 17,990 but during the sale it can be purchased for Rs 13,990 with a 22 per cent discount.

4. vivo Y72 5G (slate gray, 128GB) (8GB RAM): This color and RAM variant of the Vivo Y72 5G is priced at Rs 24,990 but during the Flipkart sale it can be purchased for just Rs 20,990, a 16 per cent savings. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 16,500 is also available on the phone.

5. vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): The phone can be purchased for just Rs 20,990 with a 16 per cent discount. The MRP of the phone is Rs 24,990.

6. vivo Y12G (Phantom Black, 32GB) (3GB RAM): The model can be purchased for just Rs 10,990 with a 21 per cent discount. The MRP of the phone is Rs 13,990. In addition, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,250 can also be availed. In addition, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 1450 can also be availed.

7. vivo Y1s (Aurora Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM): During the sale, the phone can be purchased with a 20 per cent discount for just Rs 9,490. The MRP of the phone is Rs 11,990.

8. vivo Y12G (Glacier Blue, 64GB) (3GB RAM): This color and RAM variant can be purchased for just Rs 11,990 with a 20 per cent discount between the sale. The MRP of the phone is Rs 14,990.

9. vivo Y20G 2021 (Obsidian Black, 64GB) (4GB RAM): During the sale, this color and RAM type can be purchased with a 17 per cent discount for just Rs 13,990. The actual price of the phone is Rs 16,990

Note- In addition to the discount, you can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 16,500 by exchanging old phones. The amount of the exchange bonus will depend on the model-condition of the old phone. Visit Flipkart for more information.