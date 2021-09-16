Flood damage from Ida? Your homeowner’s policy probably won’t cover it.

If it’s safe to do so, take photos or video of the damage – but leave the roof climbing to the professionals, Mr Hunter said. You can also submit photos of your property taken before the storm to document your damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the flood insurance program, recommends throwing away flood-damaged items that pose a health hazard, such as mold growth, after you take photos. Keep samples of flood-damaged items such as carpets and curtains to show the adjuster.

Keep receipts for any initial repairs as well as hotel and food costs. While federal flood policies do not reimburse temporary living costs, homeowner’s policies generally cover those expenses when they are the result of wind damage. In federally declared disaster areas, disaster assistance can help pay for living costs that flood insurance does not cover. You can search FEMA’s disaster website to see if your area is eligible.

Fortunately, standard homeowner’s insurance policies usually cover damage caused by high winds—such as blown roofs, shingles or siding, or blown-in rain. If your property has been affected by both wind and flood, you may be eligible for living expenses from your policy, Mr. Hunter said.

Here are some questions and answers about flood insurance:

What if I am not satisfied with my flood claim?

If you think your payment is too low, you can dispute it. You can ask the adjuster’s supervisor to reconsider your claim, or you can file a request for a new review with the insurer. If you still disagree, you can file a written appeal with FEMA within 60 days of the insurer’s letter of denial.

In cases of serious damage, you may consider hiring a public insurance adjuster—a professional adjuster who represents you rather than the insurer. In most states, public adjusters work on a contingency fee, which means they are not paid upfront, but they take a settlement deduction — often 15 percent. (Louisiana doesn’t allow contingency fees, so adjusters typically charge a flat or hourly fee.) Because fees can be very high, the consumer federation does not recommend hiring public adjusters immediately, Mr. Hunter said. said.

But insurers can delay or deny claims payment, hoping policyholders will skip and accept the initial payment, said Anita Taff, president of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters. Insurance policies can be complicated, she said, and the federal flood program has deadlines that must be met to protect your claim. So an adjuster can help keep you on track. Typically, she said, the initial consultation with a public adjuster is free. If you want to consider hiring someone, you can search the union’s website for member adjusters who agree to the group’s rules for conduct and training.