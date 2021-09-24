Flood insurance costs skyrocket for some

In 2019, FEMA said it would instead price flood insurance based on the specific risks faced by each individual property, a change it called “Risk Rating 2.0”. After a delay by the Trump administration, the new system for people buying flood insurance will go into effect next month. For existing customers, the rates will increase from next April.

The change has garnered applause from a grab bag of advocacy groups, including climate resilience experts, environmentalists, the insurance industry, and the budget watchdog group Taxpayers for Common Sense.

Laura Lightbody, director of the flood-prepared community project at the Pew Charitable Trusts, said, “With the rapidly increasing threat of natural disasters, risk rating 2.0 is a much-needed and timely change, which has helped governments to better respond to climate threats. inspired.” . The fact that some policy holders will face higher costs, he said, “was a reflection of our new, wet reality.”

staggering cost

But the financial consequences of that new reality will be staggering for some communities.

The flood program insures 3.4 million single-family homes nationwide. For 2.4 million of those homes, according to data released by FEMA, rates will increase by no more than $120 in the first year — similar to the typical annual increase under the current system. An additional 627,000 homes will see a drop in their cost.

But 331,000 single-family homes nationwide will face a significant increase in costs. More than 230,000 households will see an increase from $120 to $240 in the first year; The cost for an additional 74,000 families would add up to between $240 and $360. For about 25,000 single-family homes, the cost would increase to between $360 and $1,200.

About half of those 25,000 homes are in Florida, many of them along a string of high-risk barrier islands that run from St. Petersburg south to Fort Myers.