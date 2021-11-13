Flooding and Nuclear Waste Eat Away at a Tribe’s Ancestral Home
For decades, the ancestral lands, called the Prairie Island Indian Community Home in southeastern Minnesota, have been encroached upon by severe flooding and nuclear waste, making them about one-third of their original size.
Two years after the tribe received federal recognition in 1936, the Army Corps of Engineers installed a lock-and-dam system just south of the Mississippi River. The tribe’s land, including the burial mound, was repeatedly flooded, leaving members with only 300 acres of habitable land.
Decades later, the stockpile of nuclear waste at a power plant adjacent to the reservation, which the federal government refused to remove in the 1990s, has tripled in size. It falls within 600 yards of some residential homes.
With no space to develop more homes on the reservation, more than 150 tribal members who are looking forward to living in their ancestral home are on the waiting list.
Cody Whitebear, 33, who works as a Tribal Federal Government Relations Specialist, is among those waiting. He hopes to find his grandmother’s house, which is on the nearest road to the power plant.
“I’ve never had the opportunity to live on a reservation, to be part of society,” said Mr. Whitebear, who began associating his legacy with the birth of his son, Caden. “In my mid-20’s I wanted to know about my people and who I am and who we are.”
With no solution in sight, the Tribal Community Congress is due to meet in 2018 at Pine Island, Minn., About 35 miles away. Nearly 1,200 acres of land purchased nearby is telling. This will save the future of this tribe. Adding land away from the power plant to its reservation. In return, the tribe says it will relinquish its right to sue the government for flooding caused by the dam.
Tribals exercise jurisdiction over land held in trust with civil regulatory control. Some federal laws and programs are intended to benefit tribal trusts or reserved land.
Shelley Buck, president of the Prairie Island Tribal Council, said: “The federal government has put our people in this dangerous and unsustainable situation and it is the responsibility of the government to address the damage caused. The land of the trust will provide a safe alternative place for our members to live and work. Its importance cannot be underestimated. ”
Interviews and documents conducted by The New York Times show how the state of Minnesota and the federal government ignored warnings about the potential dangers to the tribe as they continued to increase the amount of waste stored at the reserve and did little to address the annual backlog. Harms the tribal economy.
“I mean, this is an excellent environmental justice fact-finding model,” said Heather Sibison, chair of the Dentons Native American Law and Policy Practice at Dentons Law Firm. “We have a minority community, a disadvantaged community, who have been hit by two major infrastructure projects that serve other people.”
Eastern Dakota is a tribal community of descendants of the Medevakantan band, who live in the southern half of Minnesota. The unfulfilled promises made by the white colonies led to the outbreak of the Dakota War of 1862. That year, the U.S. government executed 38 Dakota men in Manhattan, Minn.
In 1934, the federal government recognized the Prairie Island Indian community as a reservation when members of the Mdewakanton band spent decades returning to the region and purchasing parcels of land.
Today, most of the land given to the gang by the government has gone under water. But the tribe’s biggest fear is a nuclear project disaster or a toxic train derailment that would require evacuation, said John Prim, who oversees small law enforcement and emergency services agencies on the island where the reservation is based. There is only one way in and out.
“We’re not going to match anything of that magnitude,” Mr. Prem said. “It would be almost impossible to try to get help here.”
As part of a temporary agreement that has become more permanent, the waste from the power plant is stored within the boundaries of the Prairie Island Indian Community.
Waste is stored in ponds before being transferred to large steel bins. Each is eight and a half feet wide and weighs 122 tons when fully loaded. Forty-seven coaches are being stored on the island, while the community is waiting for the federal government to transport them.
In the 1990’s, a judge opposed the dumping of nuclear waste on Prairie Island because the government had failed to find a permanent storage facility and had broken its promise to tribal communities. However, the state and central governments allowed it.
Documents show that in 1992, Judge Alan Klein recommended that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission reject an application by the Northern States Power Company, which later became Xcel Energy, to allow waste storage on lands owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community.
“Once Cask arrives, leaving him there indefinitely is the least of the resistance,” the judge said in the documents.
Despite the judge’s warning, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission ruled that the power company could store waste on the reservation. The number of storage casks was limited to 17, but the cap was lifted in 2003.
Chris Clark, who oversees Xcel Energy’s Minnesota operations, said “nuclear waste is an issue that we and the Prairie Island Indian community have worked on together, clearly putting pressure on the federal government to take that fuel and fulfill its obligation to move it.” Island. “
The Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982 mandated the provision of permanent reserves Spent nuclear fuel on the federal government. The government has focused on a potential storage site at Yukka Mountain in Nevada, but plans are on hold.
Speaking of residents living over 600 yards from the coaches, Shri. “We know they’ve described themselves as the community that lives closest to the fuel used in the country,” Clark said. “I have no reason to disagree. And of course, it’s close. ”
Xcel Energy pays the tribes for the land they use and collectively lobbies the federal government to meet their obligations.
In 2003, as a condition of increasing waste storage limits at Excel Energy’s Prairie Island nuclear power plant, the state of Minnesota and Excel Energy entered into an agreement with the tribe to resolve some of their issues.
It provided the tribe with an annual payment of $ 2.25 million a year, to some extent, to help the tribe purchase up to 1,500 acres of new land within a 50-mile radius of the reservation. Payments fell to $ 1.45 million in 2012 as the plant approached its original licensing deadline, but again increased to $ 2.5 million when Xcel Energy’s operating licenses were extended and storage limits were increased.
The tribe used the money to buy another parcel of land for 15.5 million.
When Lou Taylor steps out of her house, the first thing she sees are tall power lines and high-voltage electrical towers. Behind the towers is a nuclear power plant, which Ms. Taylor, 62, said has been a concern of the tribe for generations. She grew up next to the plant; Her children did the same, and she believes her grandchildren will too.
In 2019, members of Congress enacted the Prairie Island Indian Community Land Claim Settlement Act, which would give confidence to nearby land purchased by the tribe, but the law did not move.
A Home Department spokesman said the agency was committed to working for environmental justice in India and ensuring that tribal communities had the land they needed to provide safe housing to their citizens.
Ms Taylor, the tribe’s vice president, said the floods and stockpiles of nuclear waste had taken their toll on them.
“This is a dangerous area that can keep families away from their homes and keep us away from our lifestyles,” she said. “It’s inconceivable.”
