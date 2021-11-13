Flooding and Nuclear Waste Eat Away at a Tribe’s Ancestral Home

Interviews and documents conducted by The New York Times show how the state of Minnesota and the federal government ignored warnings about the potential dangers to the tribe as they continued to increase the amount of waste stored at the reserve and did little to address the annual backlog. Harms the tribal economy.

“I mean, this is an excellent environmental justice fact-finding model,” said Heather Sibison, chair of the Dentons Native American Law and Policy Practice at Dentons Law Firm. “We have a minority community, a disadvantaged community, who have been hit by two major infrastructure projects that serve other people.”

Eastern Dakota is a tribal community of descendants of the Medevakantan band, who live in the southern half of Minnesota. The unfulfilled promises made by the white colonies led to the outbreak of the Dakota War of 1862. That year, the U.S. government executed 38 Dakota men in Manhattan, Minn.

In 1934, the federal government recognized the Prairie Island Indian community as a reservation when members of the Mdewakanton band spent decades returning to the region and purchasing parcels of land.

Today, most of the land given to the gang by the government has gone under water. But the tribe’s biggest fear is a nuclear project disaster or a toxic train derailment that would require evacuation, said John Prim, who oversees small law enforcement and emergency services agencies on the island where the reservation is based. There is only one way in and out.

“We’re not going to match anything of that magnitude,” Mr. Prem said. “It would be almost impossible to try to get help here.”

As part of a temporary agreement that has become more permanent, the waste from the power plant is stored within the boundaries of the Prairie Island Indian Community.