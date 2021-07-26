Floods, heat, then floods again: England is battered by wild weather.

For the second time in the space of two weeks, heavy rains have wreaked havoc in London, inundating train stations, blocking motorists and forcing at least two hospitals to redirect patients from their emergency rooms.

The downpour, which dumped about a month of rain in parts on Sunday, came at the end of a heat wave that had led Public Health England to issue an alert for the first time warning people to stay cool in indoors, close the curtains in rooms exposed to the sun, drink plenty of water and avoid excessive alcohol.

The heat erupted as thunderstorms swept across southern England over the weekend, bringing torrential downpours that dumped the equivalent of a month of rain in some areas in just a few hours.

London firefighters wrote on Twitter that he had answered more than 1,000 calls as people had to be rescued from suddenly submerged cars or to escape homes as the waters rose. Heavy rains inundated emergency services in Newham Hospital and led to “operational problems” at Whipps Cross Hospital. And the London Underground service was cut off as water spilled into several stations.