Floods, Heat, Then Floods Again: England Is Battered by Wild Weather
LONDON – For the second time in two weeks, heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc on London, inundating train stations, blocking motorists and forcing at least two hospitals to redirect patients from their emergency rooms.
The downpour, which dumped about a month of rain in some areas on Sunday, was part of a larger pattern of extreme weather conditions causing disruption and destruction around the world this summer. Fires, floods and heat waves have ravaged parts of the Pacific Northwest in central China.
The latest rainstorm came at the end of a heat wave that led Public Health England to issue an alert for the very first time warning people to stay cool indoors, to close curtains in rooms facing the sun, drinking plenty of water and avoiding excess alcohol.
The heat erupted as thunderstorms swept across southern England over the weekend, bringing torrential downpours that dumped the equivalent of a month of rain in some areas in just a few hours.
London firefighters wrote on Twitter that he had answered more than 1,000 calls as people had to be rescued from suddenly submerged cars or to escape homes as the waters rose. Heavy rains inundated emergency services in Newham Hospital and led to “operational problems” at Whipps Cross Hospital. And the London Underground service was cut off as water spilled into several stations.
Thames Water, a company responsible for Greater London’s sewerage and water supply services, said on Monday that rainfall had resulted in surface flooding and crews had worked through the night to make repairs.
As of Monday morning, the floodwaters had largely subsided, although the UK Weather Service said the warnings remained in effect in parts of the country.
Firefighters warned that generators used to dry out old buildings afterwards could have released carbon dioxide into the air, and they cautioned against wading through potentially contaminated floodwater.
After being battered by the rain, scorched by the heat and then lashed again by the rain in a matter of weeks, Londoners were asking the question so many around the world are asking this summer: what’s up with it? the weather ?
While it is difficult to directly attribute individual weather events to climate change, there is now a broad scientific consensus that the extreme weather conditions facing the world this summer are being fueled by these changes.
In London, which is built on the Thames floodplain, the risks of sudden heavy rains have long been a concern. In one of the most ambitious engineering projects of its time, a sprawling barrier was completed in 1982 to protect central London from tidal waves. The fear then, and even greater now, is that the heavy precipitation could be pushed upstream of the river by the sea.
Composed of a dozen metal barriers extending over 1,700 feet, the doors can be closed to allow sea and river water levels to balance, preventing surges that could overflow the water. river banks. But the barrier cannot stop the direct impact of torrential rains like the ones that recently hit the country.
With sections of London’s infrastructure dating back to the Victorian era, even light rain can cause problems. A 2019 report found that the city’s drainage system was in urgent need of repair and that around 37,000 homes were at high or medium risk of flooding from tides or rivers.
To help solve the drainage problem, the city is building a giant tunnel, the Thames Tideway, through the heart of London. Designed to store and move large amounts of raw sewage and rainwater across the city, it is expected to be completed in 2023.
