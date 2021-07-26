Floods, Heat, Then Floods Again: England Is Battered by Wild Weather

LONDON – For the second time in two weeks, heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc on London, inundating train stations, blocking motorists and forcing at least two hospitals to redirect patients from their emergency rooms.

The downpour, which dumped about a month of rain in some areas on Sunday, was part of a larger pattern of extreme weather conditions causing disruption and destruction around the world this summer. Fires, floods and heat waves have ravaged parts of the Pacific Northwest in central China.

The latest rainstorm came at the end of a heat wave that led Public Health England to issue an alert for the very first time warning people to stay cool indoors, to close curtains in rooms facing the sun, drinking plenty of water and avoiding excess alcohol.

The heat erupted as thunderstorms swept across southern England over the weekend, bringing torrential downpours that dumped the equivalent of a month of rain in some areas in just a few hours.