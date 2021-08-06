‘Floods’ in Madhya Pradesh: Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress is responsible for situation alleges BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma

A party MLA in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state has blamed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Congress for the flood-like situation that erupted in various parts of Madhya Pradesh after the rains.

Rameshwar Sharma has said that late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that rivers connect, but Manmohan Uncle did not do anything for 10 years. In fact, Sharma’s remarks came as a response to a query from journalists who asked, “The Meteorological Department (IMD) had given a warning for Gwalior and Chambal divisions. In such a situation, Congress is accusing the present government of careless attitude. If IMD had already warned, then why was no work done for the flood victims?”

The BJP MLA said on this, “Hey brother, Atal ji had openly warned the country to connect the rivers. Which river did Manmohan Singh uncle add… Tell me, why are you not answering it? Every man has Google in his hand nowadays. Everyone will tell where the water will fall tomorrow, what percentage of the rain will fall and whether the sun will rise or not. What’s new about that?”

Manmohan Singh and Congress party responsible for floods in Madhya Pradesh ‘Atal ji had said to connect the rivers but Manmohan Uncle did nothing for 10 years’ : Statement of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma #MadhyaPradeshflood @JournalistVipin pic.twitter.com/HPtNjHDSi6 — News24 (@news24tvchannel) August 5, 2021

According to Sharma, “The then Prime Minister of India Atal ji had said to connect the rivers, otherwise there will be water somewhere and somewhere dry… the country will be troubled in both the circumstances. Your Mahmohan uncle was PM for 10 years, you tell which river he added. In such a situation, the Congress is responsible for the floods and tragedies. But the BJP has decided that we will plan in four to five years in such a way that the problems arising due to the coming terrible floods and droughts can be solved.

12 killed in Gwalior-Chambal: So far 12 people have died and seven injured due to the devastation caused by floods in Gwalior-Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh for three days. However, on Thursday, the rescue operation ended in both these divisions and relief work was started. Gwalior division commissioner Ashish Saxena told PTI-Bhasha over phone, “Till Wednesday, 12 people died in rain-related incidents.

Red in six districts due to heavy rain, orange alert in 17: Amidst the devastation caused by floods in Gwalior-Chambal divisions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert on Thursday in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of the state in the next 24 hours. At the same time, an orange alert has been issued in 17 districts. Senior meteorologist at IMD Bhopal office P.K. Saha said that in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 hours, a red alert has been issued in six districts of the state namely Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna and Ashoknagar. (with language-PTI inputs)





