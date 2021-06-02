Floored by Pawandeep Rajan’s performance on her iconic songs, Zeenat Aman bestows him with THIS SPECIAL title





Sony Leisure Tv's Indian Idol Season 12 can be celebrating 50 years of the evergreen Bollywood icon, Zeenat Aman on the upcoming weekend episodes. Honoring Zeenat Aman, all of the contestants of the present can be seen making the star really feel particular by singing a few of her well-known songs, making her extraordinarily nostalgic. Nevertheless, the spotlight can be when contestant Pawandeep Rajan sings Hum Tumhe Chahate Hain Aise and Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se. Nevertheless, even earlier than he begins singing the second music, Pawandeep he walks as much as Zeenat Ji and in his simplistic type, removes a rose from his jacket, presents to it her and proceeds to croon the music.

Zeenat Aman, on the opposite hand, can be left in awe of this gesture because it makes her really feel very particular. Other than this, she additionally compliments Pawan on taking part in numerous devices. The Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress can be heard saying, "I'm conscious that you just play loads of devices. You're such a genius as a result of. I attempted studying the piano as soon as however obtained of the behavior and now, due to you, I really feel inspired to start out studying once more."

She provides, "After my music Chura Liya Hai Tumne got here out, I used to be referred to as, 'The Lady with the Guitar' and shortly, individuals will know you as, 'The Pahadi boy with the Guitar.' All my blessings are with you."

Speaking in regards to the compliments obtained, Pawandeep Rajan shares, “Being appreciated and acknowledged by such an enormous icon is past phrases. I’m so honored that Zeenatji liked my performance and gave me the title of ‘Pahadi boy with the guitar’. Her type phrases have additional motivated me to do higher with each performance. It was an important feeling being in the identical room and Zeenat Ji. Am eternally grateful for this prevalence.”

Keep tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness this throwback 90s particular of Zeenat Aman on Indian Idol 12.

