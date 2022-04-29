Florida AG Moody releases internal DHS document she says contradicts Mayorkas testimony on border crisis



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released an internal document on Homeland Security on Friday stating that the DHS was in conflict with Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas testifies to House lawmakers about the ongoing border crisis.

Republican Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan asked Mayorkas on Thursday if he thinks “maybe, perhaps, your work and your policies are encouraging immigrants to come to the border?”

“I don’t,” Mayerkas replied.

Immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border wear bidden t-shirts

The DHS document, which Moody exclusively shared with Gadget Clock Digital, lists the “perception of favorable U.S. immigration policy” as one of the reasons immigrants are crossing the border.

Other factors included exploring economic and educational opportunities. The document looks set for early 2021.

Moody’s told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital: “It’s been two months since I called on Secretary Mayerkas to resign in light of his apparent disregard for the border crisis and his indifference to American security.”

House Republicans ‘file lawsuit’ against Mayorcas over pressure on border crisis

The Florida attorney general added, “Secretary Mayercas’s misrepresentation to Congress is fading. Congressional leadership across the political spectrum should be alarmed and swift action must be taken. Florida will lead the fight against President Biden’s reckless immigration policy.”

DHS did not immediately respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment.

Border crossings have reached historic levels during Biden’s tenure. The border crisis is only expected to intensify as President Biden announces the end of Title 42.

On Wednesday, Mayercas claimed that the Biden administration had “effectively managed” the border crisis.

“We have inherited a broken and broken system that is already under pressure … only Congress can fix it,” Meirkas testified.

“Nevertheless, we have effectively managed an unprecedented number of non-citizens seeking to enter the United States.”

Anders Hagstrom of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report