Florida alligator tries to take a bite out of GoPro camera



An alligator in Florida was caught on camera trying to take a bite from a GoPro camera used by a wildlife photographer.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, Bobby Umar, a wildlife photographer, was trying to get a close-up video of the alligator at the Big Cypress National Preserve when the alligator took his steps for the camera.

Fortunately, Wummer was using a 12-foot extension pole for the GoPro and maintained a safe distance from the alligator.

The alligator was bitten by the camera and the inside of his mouth can be seen in the video.

Umar said the incident was not intentional and was unexpected.

“I was lucky and didn’t play Tug of War which would probably have been the end of the camera! The crocodile then realized that the camera was not food and he left the camera,” Umar said.

The incident caused a slight loss to GoPro.