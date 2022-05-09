Florida armed robbery suspects fire shotgun at deputies during getaway, authorities say



Two men robbing a Lotto store in a Save Florida area on Sunday night opened fire on deputies as they tried to stop traffic as they fled, authorities said.

The suspects entered the store at 150 W Fletcher Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and began packing bags with groceries, the Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office said. When an employee encounters people trying to leave the store without paying, a suspect pulls out a shotgun and threatens the employee.

According to authorities, the suspects fled in a gateway car with two other people waiting outside and quickly left.

Minutes later, two deputies spotted the speeding car, and the suspects, unaware that they had just looted a store, tried to pull over, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects fired a shotgun at the depot through the back window of their vehicle. Deputies dragged in to investigate the injuries and the suspects fled. No assistant was injured in the incident.

“I am grateful that our deputies and the staff at Save the Lot were not harmed by these reckless and dangerous criminals,” said Sheriff Chad Kronister. “I urge those who have information to contact the sheriff’s office so that we can remove this suspect from the road.”

Authorities described the two suspects as short, black-haired and thin Hispanic men entering the store. Both men have tattoos on their faces.

The suspect car was a Maroon Buick from the late 90’s to the early 2000’s whose windows were dark. It is believed that the car’s right rear quarter panel may be damaged and its rear window may be damaged.

Authorities have asked the Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office for information on the incident.