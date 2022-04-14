Florida authorities investigating suspected human bones unearthed at construction site



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florida authorities are investigating whether human remains were found at a construction site this week.

Construction workers at a site in the 500 block of Bonneview Road in Fernandina Beach, Nassau County, about 40 miles northeast of Jacksonville, say they look like human bones Tuesday.

Gabby Petito’s parents can do face laundry at the Tentative Jury Trial scheduled for 2023

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of a gloved hand holding the gruesome find, with partial jaw bones covered in dirt and several teeth still appearing attached.

The sheriff’s office said the bones would be sent to a medical examiner to determine any identifying information. In an update on the skeleton remains shared Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said the bones found at the construction site appear to be “very old.”

“We called an anthropologist from Florida Gulf Coast University to study them,” the tweet said. “Once these bones are analyzed we will be able to give an update.”